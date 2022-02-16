Town conservation officials reviewing an unconventional 52-unit housing project off Morse Street have reached a hotly-contested, though less-than-technical, compromise over whether the Rumford River actually runs through Glue Factory Pond.
But not before a Monday night hearing to determine wetlands boundaries devolved into a platform for dueling experts — with Lauren Gluck, a consultant hired by property owner Michael Saegh, contending the riverfront ends at the pond entrance and Conservation Agent Jane Pierce claiming that it extends several hundred feet into the pond.
The distinction is significant because of more stringent environmental restrictions associated with riverfront property. As a rule, no activities are alterations are allowed within 25 feet of a wetland without a permit or waiver, but in the case of a river or stream those protections can be extended to 200 feet.
Such added restrictions could conceivably affect the Morse Street project, which seeks to build 10 units in cottage-style duplexes along the shoreline, 40 units in two-story “fourplexes” clustered around small green spaces and two units in an existing historic home on the site.
Pierce based her claim, in part, on observations that river water continues to move directionally even after flowing into the pond, which is located near the Mansfield town line opposite the old Bleachery industrial complex.
“All you need to do is go out there during a normal flow, stand out on the bridge and let a little sailboat go,” Pierce said. “Seriously, I think that would show there is directional flow.”
But Gluck, a senior environmental scientist with the Pare Corporation, challenged Pierce’s assertion, arguing that government maps and the conservation commission’s own rulings indicated the river ends where the pond begins.
“It feels pretty obvious,” she said. “We just pulled up the most current mapping and what did we see? We saw a pond. What did we see when we went on the site walk? We saw a pond, a frozen pond. We saw a moving channel that entered a frozen pond.
“Of course, there’s going to be water movement through any impoundment, no matter the shape,” Gluck continued. “But if you go out there any time of the year with normal conditions — when there isn’t water rushing down on a 60-degree day after a snow melt — you’re going to agree that it’s a pond.”
Commission Chairman Robert Boette likewise voiced doubts.
“When you’ve got a 20-foot-wide river coming into a 10-foot structure you’re going to have flow underneath it, it’s the nature of the beast,” Boette said. “But does that determine that it’s [still] a river?”
With Gluck and Pierce at loggerheads, commission member David Opatka suggested the matter be resolved through an independent peer review funded by the applicant. Such a review could help clarify the definition of a riverfront while revisiting past environmental decisions, he said.
“Whatever conclusions come about, whether there is an extension of this riverfront, will be final,” Opatka said. “I think it better if we could have a third party make a formal decision that we both agree to.”
But this overture lost steam after Pierce said commissioners would have to solicit bids from multiple consultants, establish an escrow account and finalize a contract with the finalist.
“I’m sure it would not be a quick process,” Pierce said.
After considerable back-and-forth, conservation commission members ultimately accepted a counter-proposal from project engineer William Buckley Jr. to designate the river’s official terminus as a location roughly 40 feet beyond an existing bridge linking the former Willow Grove Nursery property to Morse Street.
“To be fair, we’d just like to get it right,” commission member Peter Atanasoff said.
Monday’s vote by the conservation commission was just one of several regulatory hurdles required before the project can proceed.
Last September, selectmen voted 4-1 to formally sponsor the project, the first step in a lengthy approval process involving both state and local land-use agencies before a final ruling is handed down by the local zoning board of appeals.