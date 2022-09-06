It will be a rematch in November for the First Bristol District at the Statehouse.
Brendan Roche of Mansfield, who lost to incumbent Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, two years ago, will get another shot at the seat after his win over political newcomer Peter Lally of Mansfield in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
“We have to get out to the public and talk about the change we can have in the Statehouse,” Roche said Tuesday night after his 1,834-1,583 win over Lally, according to unofficial results.
In Foxboro alone, Roche received 786 votes while Lally received 727.
Barrows, unopposed in the GOP primary, has represented the First Bristol District, which includes Foxboro and parts of Mansfield and Norton, since 2006.
Roche had no competition in the primary in 2020 and gave the well-established Barrows a contest in the November 2020 election, capturing 10,037 votes to Barrows’ 12,860.
Roche, 29, is an associate member of the Mansfield Planning Board and a former member of the town’s master plan committee.
About 22 percent of the town’s 13,047 cast ballots in Tuesday’s state primary election.
In statewide races, the unofficial results released Tuesday night echo statewide results in the Democratic primary, while the results on the Republican side differ from the statewide counterparts.
As expected, the governor’s race in the general election will pit Maura Healey, who captured 85 percent of the Democratic vote over challenger Sonia Chang-Diaz, against Geoff Diehl, who captured 55 percent of the Republican vote over challenger Chris Doughty.
As in the statewide race Healey dominated locally with 1.604 votes Chang-Diaz’s 180 votes. In the Republican race for governor, Foxboro voters gave a slight edge to Chris Doughty, who received 574 votes, compared with Geoff Diehl, who received 562.
In the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, Kimberley Driscoll, who won her race statewide with 47 percent of the votes, received 779 votes locally while challengers Eric Lesser received 585 votes and Tami Gouveia received 301 votes.
On the Republican ballot race for lieutenant governor, Kate Campanale received 533 votes while Leah Allen received 494. However, Allen came out ahead statewide, capturing 52 percent of the vote.
Local votes in the Democratic race for attorney general also matched the statewide results with Andrea Campbell coming out on top with 792 votes, while Shannon Liss-Riordan received 647 and Quentin Palfrey received 304.
In the Democractic race for secretary of state , Bill Galvin received 1,405 votes while challenger Tanisha Sullivan received 376 votes.
In race Democratic race for auditor, Dianna DiZoglio received 899 votes while Christopher Dempsey received 749 votes.
Write-in votes weren’t tabulated in the unofficial votes Tuesday and could make a difference locally. Michael Chaisson ran write-in Republican candidate for state senator and there were 216 write-in votes for that seat on the ballot. Chaisson hopes to run against state Sen. Paul Feeney in the general election in November. Feeney was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
