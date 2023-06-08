Rock Hill Cemetery will be holding an open house on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 3 to celebrate Founders Day. The historic chapel building will be open as well as the crypt which was used for winter storage in the days before power digging equipment was available. Walking tours will be held at 1 and 2 p.m.
The Woodland section is the newest area of the cemetery and lots are now available for sale. The Pond View cremation area and Water’s Edge sections of the cemetery have also been recently completed and among the most beautiful areas of the cemetery. Lots are available for each of these areas.
Members of the Board of Trustees will be available to answer questions and light refreshments will be provided.
Maps and burial listings will be available to locate graves.
Rock Hill cemetery was founded in 1851 by E.P. Carpenter, Otis Cary and other leading Foxboro citizens. Granite walls and cast iron gates (from Cary’s foundry) were purchased from the proceeds of a fair managed by the ladies of the Union Straw works. The 12 ½ cents admission raised a total of $705.70.
The town laid out Rockhill Street as a grand and fitting entrance to the cemetery around this time. The Chapel building was proposed and funded by the trustees of the estate of Richard Carpenter and his wife Emeline Belcher Carpenter in 1894, and construction was completed in May of 1895. The beautiful Gothic building has a spire that is approximately 60 feet tall, and almost all of the stones used in its construction came from Foxboro.
There have been over 8,000 burials in Rock Hill over the years. When Memorial Hall was built in 1868 some of the graves in the center burial ground had to be relocated to accommodate the building. The result of those relocations is that there are graves in the cemetery that pre-date the 1851 incorporation date.
Rock Hill Cemetery is a non-denominational cemetery in a beautiful setting of over 20 wooded acres. There are many beautiful lots available in Waters Edge and other sections throughout the cemetery. The trustees encourage people to view and examine the available lots before the time of need.