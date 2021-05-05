The Hockomock Area YMCA recently delivered 350 painted rocks to the the Norfolk Advocates for Children in Foxboro as part of a community effort to brighten the lives of children who have suffered from sex abuse and raise awareness about the issue.
Fourteen Hockomock Area YMCA child care sites participated in painting the rocks during the April vacation week, according to Julianne Silva, director of marketing and communications for the Hockomock Area Y.
The colorfully painted rocks were delivered on April 29.