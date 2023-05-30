The third annual Rodman Awards drew nearly a full house on Thursday, May 18, celebrating over 50 nominees and awarding 20 recipients in 13 award categories.
The full listing of award winners follows:
Billy Elliot Award for creating youth opportunity: Christie Blushi and Mike Brown.
Matilda Award for a youth leader who energizes others by giving back, making a difference and using their voice for positive change: Paige Taylor.
You Can’t Stop The Beat Award for a senior citizen leader or one who works closely with seniors: Philip Cobb and Earle Ferguson.
Dreamed A Dream Awardfor the one who created something big and bold for their community: Shantae Holmes and Jeff Kinney.
Footloose Award for a community leader who has made a heroic impact on local life: Erin Bose.
The Producers Award for an innovative civic leader: Fire Chief Mike Kelleher.
School of Rock Award for an outstanding Arts/Drama or Music Teacher 2022/2023: Ryan Jackson.
Hamilton Award for someone who builds bridges from history to the present: William “Bill” Milhomme.
The Sequel Awardfor the one who never stops giving back, to their industry, their school, their community & their friends: Julie Lasoff.
Best Supporting Role Award for a person who is always there to lend a helping hand, go the extra mile, makes a difference and expects nothing in return: Hardik Patel and Stephanie Whitehouse.
You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile Award for a Community Cheerleader, someone who works to make the community better with their energy, enthusiasm and spirit: Kendra Loerwald and Karin Shar.e
The Standing Ovation Award for outstanding achievements in their field: Diana Griffin, Bill Keegan, Lisa Downs and the Foxboro High School Varsity Basketball Championship Team.
The 2023 Marilyn Rodman Legacy Award for embodying the characteristics of Marilyn Rodman: strong community spirit, a passion for the arts and a focus on equity and access for all: Paul Beck