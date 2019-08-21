The Marilyn Rodman Center for the Performing Arts has named an interim executive director, according to James DeVellis, president of the non-profit theater’s board of directors.
Appearing before selectmen Tuesday on an alcohol licensing matter, DeVellis announced the theater has hired Emily Garven, director and choreographer of Inspiration Performing Troupe, a Norfolk-based traveling performing arts company which she founded in December 2009.
DeVellis said that Garven agreed to put aside plans to attend graduate school in order to accept the position, and would work closely with theater manager Robert Siteman.
“We look forward to a long relationship with her,” he said. “We’re all excited to have her.”
Board vice-president Rachel Calabrese echoed DeVellis’ remarks, noting that Garven also has been intimately involved with the Stadium Theater in Woonsocket, R.I., for the past nine years.
“She’s got a ton of experience and we’re excited that she’s on board,” Calabrese said.
For now at least, Garven replaces former executive director Robert Hickey, who was placed on leave after reports surfaced alleging that he inappropriately touched a woman’s buttocks at the performing arts center’s grand opening in January 2018.
Hickey now faces two counts of indecent assault and battery stemming from the alleged incident and is scheduled to be arraigned next month in Wrentham District Court.
Without directly addressing that situation, DeVellis signaled a determination by directors, paid staff and volunteers to move the program forward following the unsettling developments of recent weeks.
“The theater is bigger than one person,” he told selectmen. “It’s going to continue.”
DeVellis also reiterated three primary objectives held by those who in 2017 rallied to revive the former movie house located adjacent to Bethany Congregational Church on the Common rotary: Saving an historic building, helping jump-start redevelopment of the downtown area and restoring a focus on community arts in Foxboro.
Beer and wine license
Also on Tuesday night, selectmen agreed to transfer the theater’s beer and wine serving license to Robert Canfield of Ouimet Lane, who has been hired as bistro and alcohol manager.
Canfield replaces Teresa Devlin, who was hired in that same capacity last March, but has since relocated to New Hampshire following her husband’s retirement.
Prior to receiving a permanent beer and wine license in Devlin’s name, the Rodman center operated with limited permission to sell beer and wine under a series of one-day serving licenses cobbled together to meet the needs of patrons.
Canfield, who stages promotional events for clients in the alcohol industry, said he has already obtained the proper certifications to manage alcohol sales at the performing arts center.
An elected member of the Foxboro School Committee, Canfield is the husband of Laura Rotondo Canfield, music director at St. Mary’s Church and owner/director of LRC Stage Productions — a theater production company with ties to both the Orpheum and Foxboro schools.
“The Orpheum has always been part of our lives ever since we moved to town,” said Canfield, who pledged to take a conservative approach to serving alcohol at theater events.