The 30th Annual Rodman Ride for Kids may have been a virtual event this year, but it attracted hundreds more participants than usual and is on track to match last year’s fundraising total, organizers say.
A total of 1,500 people signed up to participate last Saturday — 400 more than typically take part in the in-person ride on the road.
While fundraising is open until Nov. 1, Rodman for Kids “is thrilled to be on track to match last year’s fundraising of $3 million, which benefits Rodman’s affiliate charities,” organizers said via email.
The need is greater this year with the impact of the virus, and the virtual format made it easier for more to participate, they added.
The event raises money for youth programs.
Participants are raising money through unique avenues such as running, walking, rollerblading, hiking, tennis, yoga, creative ventures such as painting, and other activities.
Usually, the event involves 25- and 50-mile cycling routes through Foxboro, and participants have that option to go through their own neighborhoods.
Funds will go to, among other places, Foxboro’s Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center for programs that provide access to the arts to children.
The event was founded by Don Rodman, whose died last August, and has brought in over $145 million since its inception.
“The Ride for Kids raises millions of dollars for kids each year, and cancelling the Ride was never an option. Going virtual this year allowed us to eliminate the requirement to ride a bike on a set day in a set location, opening up the Ride to virtually anyone who cares about helping kids. The kids need us now more than ever,” said Amy Branco Rossman, executive director of Rodman for Kids.
For more information, visit www.rodmanforkids.org.