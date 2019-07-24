A rookie state trooper and his training officer arrested two men and confiscated a loaded 9 mm handgun early Monday after the suspects got into a single-car crash near Interstate 95 in Canton.
Trooper Jonathan Faria and his field training officer, Trooper Michael Best, both stationed at the Foxboro barracks, made the arrests shortly after responding to a car crash at about 2 a.m. in the woods off the Exit 12 on-ramp to I-95 North, state police said.
State police also received reports that two men were standing around the vehicle, a 2015 Mercedes, screaming at motorists who stopped to assist them. When the troopers arrived, they found the men uninjured near the vehicle about 30 feet into the woods.
Neither of the men, Ernest Appiah, 26, and Philip Mintah, 31, both of Worcester, admitted to driving the car, according to state police.
Both were ordered held in jail following their arraignment on weapons charges in Stoughton District Court.
During a subsequent investigation and search of the car before it was towed, Faria noticed a 9 mm bullet on the passenger-side floor area. Neither man possessed a license to carry firearms, police said.
No weapon was found in the vehicle but a search of the area by Trooper Daniel Purtell, along with his partner K-9 Neko, turned up a loaded 9 mm handgun. The five rounds in the magazine and one clip in the chamber were identical to the round found in the car, police said.
State police also said the spot where the gun was found had fresh footprints leading to and from the Mercedes. Both men were arrested and searched and a small amount of alleged cocaine was found in Mintah’s pants pocket, police said.
The men face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a license and intimidation of witnesses. Mintah was additionally charged with possession of cocaine.
Judge Daniel O’Malley revoked Appiah’s bail set in a domestic assault case pending in Worcester and ordered him held in jail without bail, David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk County district attorney’s office said.
Mintah was ordered held in jail on $25,000 cash bail, he said.
The men are due back in court next month.