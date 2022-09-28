A ruling issued last week by state officials effectively extending the Rumford River’s protected boundaries will likely affect the design and/or density of an unconventional 52-unit housing project proposed for a small, ecologically-sensitive parcel at 119 Morse St.
Though highly technical in nature, the state Department of Environmental Protection’s recent decision supersedes a March 2022 finding by local conservation officials in attempting to pinpoint where the river ends and Glue Factory Pond begins.
At the time, members of the town conservation commission voted unanimously to designate the river’s official terminus as a location roughly 40 feet beyond a bridge linking the former Willow Grove Nursery property to Morse Street.
That finding was opposed by neighbors who subsequently appealed it, as well as Conservation Agent Jane Pierce, who contended the river channel extends several hundred feet — and perhaps the entire length — of Glue Factory Pond, based on seasonal observations of water flow.
The state’s superseding order concurred with that view, to a point, by declaring that river-like characteristics were evident several hundred feet further along an inlet into the pond.
The distinction is significant because of more stringent environmental protections associated with riverfront property.
As a rule, no activities or alterations are allowed within 25 feet of a wetland without a permit or waiver. But in the case of a river or stream, those protections can be extended to 200 feet, as referenced in the state’s Sept. 22 ruling, which in this case would reduce the Morse Street parcel’s buildable area.
When initially submitted in July 2021, the application called for 10 units in cottage-style duplexes located near the shoreline, 40 units in two-story “quadplexes” grouped around small interior green spaces and two more units fashioned from an existing dwelling on the site.
It remains unclear at this point precisely how the state’s Sept. 22 decision will affect the proposal, which is currently under review by the town’s zoning board of appeals. But Karl and Kathleen Vandenboom of 109 Morse St., who appealed the local conservation ruling, said this week by email they were “very satisfied” with the outcome.
The project is being permitted through the state’s 40B affordable housing program, which allows developers to bypass some local planning and zoning regulations if fewer than 10 percent of homes in a community are not designated as affordable.
Although Foxboro has surpassed that threshold, with 12.8 percent of local housing stock now deemed affordable by state standards, officials have said the 40B program is the only means by which a project of this density could be authorized under zoning.
In keeping with the 40B process, 13 of 52 units would be reserved for families or individuals with annual incomes between $60,000 and $90,000, with the remaining units sold at market rate, developer Michael Saegh has said.
Ultimately, the project’s fate will be determined by the town zoning board, but in order to proceed it required an endorsement from selectmen, who in September 2021 voted 4-1 to sponsor the proposal.