The Sage School and its kindergarten class recently raised $425.50 in sales from Sage students, faculty, staff, and families.
Themed around kindness, the “KINDER”garten Gift Shop offered an array of handmade items, crafted by Sage’s kindergarteners and priced at $5 and below.
Every year, the store allows the kindergarten class to apply their economics lessons in a real-world setting while making a difference in their community.
In the spirit of giving back, a portion of the earnings, totaling $175, will be donated to The Birthday Party Project. The organization hosts birthday parties for children experiencing homelessness.
The remaining funds will be utilized to improve Sage’s playground with a new piece of equipment.