For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sage School Spanish teacher Dilayla Morabito was able to continue her tradition of providing free dental work to children in Panama with her nonprofit, Angel of Hope.
The organization was founded in 2007 in dedication to Morabito’s daughter, Angela Speranza.
Over Sage’s Spring Break in March, Morabito, a licensed dentist in her native country of Panama, her daughter, and other dentists traveled to El Alto, Panama, and spent a day cleaning and caring for the teeth of students who may have had limited or no prior dental work.
Morabito and her team helped 65 children during their visit.
“Helping children in need provided me with an incredibly rewarding feeling,” Señora Morabito said. “This recharged my battery with great positive energy.”