For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Sage School brought back its annual STEAM Expo this week, giving students in the sixth and seventh grades a chance to explore ways to address food insecurity by using science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
“As they learn, create, experiment and build, they are not only diving deep into the importance of having access to healthy food, but they are also learning how to use their gifts and privileges to be of service to others,” said Aimee Davies, Sage’s computer science teacher and MakerSpace coordinator.
Student projects focused on food insecurity in the United States, Puerto Rico and India and answered the question, “How can technological advancements and sustainable practices be utilized to increase equal access to healthy, safe food?”
This year, Sage has turned to Norfolk County Agricultural High School to bring back the STEAM Expo’s long-standing tradition of partnering with an outside organization to host the event.
“Norfolk Aggie is so excited to host the Sage School’s STEAM Expo as this topic is near and dear to our mission,” said Robin VanRotz, Norfolk County Agricultural High School’s Principal. “
The Sage School’s STEAM Expo started in 2015 and is the culmination of a months-long, cross-curricular study where students work in groups and use the design engineering process to solve a real-life problem and showcase their creativity.