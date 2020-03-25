Savings linked to the ongoing shutdown in Foxboro schools may help temper the coronavirus’ financial impact on town budgets, officials said this week.
According to Business Manager William Yukna, the school department has done “fairly well” at reducing costs since Foxboro’s five schools were closed on March 16.
Although all school personnel including administrators, faculty and support staff continue to be paid at their base rate, Yukna said savings have been realized by reducing heat and electric consumption, as well as shutting down the school bus fleet. Payments to certain vendors also have been eliminated in keeping with the suspension of operations.
Without specifying an amount, Yukna said these and other savings could help offset revenue losses already anticipated by town officials.
“The assumption here is that we are going to be able to give something back to the town,” he said during Monday’s special meeting of the school committee.
Although administrators and faculty members are deeply involved in providing home learning opportunities for local students, some staffers have been sidelined entirely by mounting concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Even if local officials were inclined to pursue a targeted layoff strategy, Yukna said that nearly all school personnel are covered by existing labor contracts, making such actions difficult. In any event, he added, unemployment insurance charges would be levied against the town, eating into any hoped-for salary savings.
“The state is really pushing for the continuation of salaries and health benefits until we have better information,” Yukna told school committee members.
“When we finally turn this thing around we want everybody back in the same seat and moving forward.”
In a related matter, Yukna said that work on the Burrell School project, which had continued through Monday, may be suspended after Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses closed to limit further spread of the COVID-19 virus.