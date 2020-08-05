Local students will be returning to the classroom on a part-time basis this fall under a hybrid back-to-school framework unanimously approved by school committee members Wednesday night.
Crafted with input from a steering committee of more than 60 administrators, faculty, staff and municipal officials, the plan features a rotating schedule of in-classroom and at-home learning tailored to the needs of different grade levels.
“This is a big decision for the town of Foxboro,” school board Chairman Richard Pearson during a marathon, three-hour presentation by central administrators.
Although educators continued to insist that students respond best to full-time classroom instruction, health and safety concerns, limits on infrastructure and far-reaching logistical challenges made that option impractical, if not impossible.
They also suggested that starting the school year with a full-time remote learning program, while the safest of three options, would short-change local students.
“We recognize that the circumstances of every family and staff member are different, and that no plan ultimately will satisfy everyone in the community,” Superintendent Amy Berdos stated in a cover letter introducing the plan when it was posted online earlier this week. “I am confident that we can prioritize both safety and learning as we prepare for the start of a successful school year.”
In that same cover letter, Berdos suggested that a full return to daily, in-person classes would be impractical while characterizing last spring’s experience with remote learning as inadequate.
While detailed and elaborate in many ways, the hybrid proposal leaves a number of critical questions unanswered, perhaps none larger than whether unions representing faculty and support staff will buy into an unprecedented program.
Berdos made clear the nature and scope of proposed operating changes will require negotiations with employee unions, although she said a poll of 240 local teachers indicated that 79 percent favored a return to in-person instruction.
In addition, the plan will be subject to revision based on evaluations by state education and public health officials.
Beyond that, officials noted the hybrid plan may need to be jettisoned based on changing circumstances, or a spike in reported cases of coronavirus.
“No matter what decision we make tonight that could change at the drop of a hat,” freshman committee member Michelle Raymond said.
Tailored to meet distinctive needs at the elementary, middle and high school levels, the administration’s plan outlines different scheduling rotations for younger and older students, each based on maintaining a minimum distance of six feet when in the school building.
For example, all elementary students would attend school every day while assigned to one of two groupings with half reporting for 2 1/2 hours of in-classroom instruction each morning (8:45 to 11:15 a.m.), then returning home for remote learning from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
The other half, assigned to an alternate schedule, would participate in remote instruction during the morning hours before reporting for in-classroom learning during the afternoon.
In this case, the plan suggests that remote learning sessions for elementary students will consist of live instruction by art, music, wellness, library media and Spanish teachers, while in-person learning focuses on core content: literacy and math.
The rotation for middle and high school students would sport a different look with students also assigned to one of two groupings, but reporting for full-day classroom instruction twice weekly (either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday) while learning from home the remaining three days.
On Wednesdays, all middle and high school students will engage in remote learning, with live instruction taking up much of the day. On the remaining two remote learning days, students will be expected to complete assignments and other homework-related tasks.
Beyond scheduling rotations, in-person learning is expected to differ according to grade level.
To reduce the potential for COVID-19 exposure, students in grades 5 and 6 will remain in the same classroom throughout the school day, with students in grades 7 and 8 remaining in the same house to minimize movement between classrooms.
Because classes often mix students from multiple grade levels, however, this approach would not be feasible at the high school. Instead, students will move between classrooms and desks will be sanitized at the end of each period.
The back-to-school plan also incorporates a variety of approaches for students with disabilities or other special needs. Some will attend in person for the full school day (five days a week), others will be assigned to one of the two groupings and receive services on a rotating schedule.
In addition, families wishing to opt out of in-person instruction may request a full remote learning option for their children. This likely will involve core content provided through an online management system offered by the state Dept. of Education. In such cases, a designated Foxboro staffer would be assigned to check in daily and monitor student progress.
In all cases, grouping assignments will be based on a student’s last name, with siblings assigned to the same groupings. Under the proposal, families would be required to commit to one of these options during the month of August.
Beyond strategies to ensure social distancing, the administration’s plan also emphasizes critical health and safety measures like wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, regular COVID screenings and a commitment to staying home when symptomatic.
It also spells out cleaning and disinfection protocols which stipulate that elementary school classrooms and other common spaces will be cleaned at mid-day, in between morning and afternoon sessions. Additionally, hand- sanitizing stations will be installed in shared activity areas and classrooms will space desks six feet apart, all facing the same direction.
Other protocols related to arrival and dismissal times, transitions between classes and bathroom breaks still need to be established, with additional adjustments anticipated should public health conditions change after the school year starts.
The draft back-to-school plan can be viewed in its entirely at the Foxboro Public Schools COVID-19 Resource Page.