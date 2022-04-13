There is only one contested race on the upcoming May 2 town election ballot. But according to Town Clerk Robert Cutler, the four-way race for two open seats on the school committee is likely to drive an outsized turnout.
“I think there’s a little bit of interest in this election,” Cutler said with deliberate understatement on Tuesday night while briefing selectmen on plans for the upcoming election, as well as Foxboro’s annual town meeting the following week.
“There’s only the one contested race, but there’s been a lot of interest in that already.”
Enough interest to elicit a flurry of 11th-hour voter registrations -- the last occurring just minutes before an 8 p.m. registration deadline on Tuesday night. And enough interest to fuel numerous inquiries about absentee voting, a practice rarely seen in local election cycles.
The school board race -- seen as fueled by lingering resentments over since-rescinded rules mandating face coverings in local classrooms -- pits incumbents Rob Canfield and Brent Ruter against challengers and Matt Light and Joseph Pires.
Pires had been among a persistent group of vocal critics who used the public comment segment at school board meetings to denounce the administration’s response to the ongoing health crisis, in particular, a policy which required face coverings while in local school buildings.
Light, the former New England Patriots offensive lineman, likewise criticized the school district’s masking policy during recent interviews, suggesting that other, less intrusive, options were available to keep students and school personnel safe.
“I’m curious to see what happens,” Cutler added. “But we’ll be ready to take everybody in.”
Selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson inquired about two open positions on the May 2 ballot, with no declared candidates emerging to succeed longtime health board member Eric Arvedon or Boyden Library trustee Katherine Udden, neither of whom are seeking re-election.
In both of those cases, the vacancies will likely be filled by a write-in candidate, provided the effort is legitimate and the individual accepts the position.
The situation is not as unusual as one might think, Cutler said, and has happened several times previously with the board of health and just last year with the board of library trustees.
Following the annual town elections in May, Cutler will turn his attention to planning for the Sept. 6 state primary elections and, on Nov. 8, the state general election that features a race to succeed two-term Gov. Charlie Baker, who is not seeking a third term.
Also appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot will be state Rep. Jay Barrows and state Sen. Paul Feeney, both of whom presumably will be standing for re-election.
“So there will be a lot of interest for that,” Cutler said, adding that innovations enacted during the pandemic such as early and mail-in voting will likely be revived by the state Legislature.
“It’s going to be a busy 2022 in my office,” he said.
Turning his attention to the May 9 annual town meeting, Cutler suggested that a proposed article allowing the town to license marijuana retail and cultivation establishments in certain commercial zones has generated considerable discussion in recent weeks.
That article, which would amend provisions in both the general and zoning bylaws, would require a two-thirds vote for passage, Cutler said.
The planning board has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for Thursday, April 14 at 7:20 p.m. at the town hall meeting room.
Although selectmen had initially intended to vote formal positions on specific town meeting articles Tuesday night, board members instead suggested they implicitly support any articles sponsored by the board before voting unanimously to approve the final warrant.
But not before freshman board member Seth Ferguson provided a lengthy explanation for his reluctance to fully engage in budgetary or contractual discussions by disclosing that his wife is an employee at Boyden Library.
Ferguson reported that he recently conferred with the state Ethics Commission, which suggested that, notwithstanding his wife’s position, he could take “broad” positions on matters such as the town budget without engaging in conflicts of interest.
Armed with that knowledge, Ferguson said he opposed in principle a proposed budget line item to fund a new part-time youth library position.
“I just wanted to put that on record and let the town decide at this point,” he said of the new library post.