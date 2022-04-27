School committee elections in Massachusetts used to be rather staid affairs.
Candidates tended to be earnest and well-meaning — usually parents, sometimes educators themselves. In times of fiscal stress, one or more disgruntled citizens might run in the officially non-partisan races, declaring they were going to “straighten things out” once they won.
They would soon find out that the board’s powers were limited by state law and they had to bend to the will of the majority in any case, and that the unpaid position could involve lengthy multiple meetings of the committee and subcommittees.
Usually, meetings were occupied mostly with the minutiae of budget preparation — dull for the general public but actually vitally important. In most communities, the education budget takes up about half of the total municipal spending for the year.
The only time the spotlight was thrown on their deliberations was when school committees were tasked with hiring — or firing — their superintendents, or seeking to override the state’s Proposition 2 1/2 tax limiting law to boost local budgets.
For the most part though, school committee members and the elections that put them in office flew under the public’s radar.
Not anymore.
School boards around the country, and even in supposedly liberal Massachusetts, have found themselves on the front lines of the culture wars over issues ranging from masking to vaccinations to lessons about race and sexuality.
A survey by public radio station WBUR last month found that residents have challenged mask mandates in at least one-third of all school districts across the state since last summer. And WBUR found dozens of districts have faced criticism over how teachers discuss race and diversity in the classroom, as well as sex education.
Nationally, Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality, according to a new poll released as Republicans across the country aim to make parental involvement in education a central campaign theme this election year, The Associated Press reported recently.
Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding — not cutting back — discussions of racism and sexuality, but roughly 4 in 10 say the current approach is about right, including similar percentages across party lines. Still, the poll, from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, shows stark differences between Republicans and Democrats who want to see schools make adjustments.
About 4 in 10 Republicans say teachers in local public schools discuss issues related to sexuality too much, while only about 1 in 10 say too little. Among Democrats, those numbers are reversed.
“All that that’s happening these days kind of goes against the longer history of school boards being relatively low salience government institutions and, in a lot of cases, they are nonpartisan offices,” said Adam Zelizer, a professor at the University of Chicago Harris School researching school board legislation.
What distinguishes this moment, Zelizer said, is the “grassroots anger” in response to school policies and the national, coordinated effort to recruit partisan candidates for school boards and local offices.
What started as parents’ concern about virtual learning and mask wearing has morphed into something larger, said Republican pollster Robert Blizzard, describing parents as thinking: “OK, now that we have the schools open, what are these kids learning in school?”
According to the report by WBUR, in Massachusetts, voters unsuccessfully tried to recall two school committee members who supported a vaccine mandate for some students in Belchertown, in western Massachusetts.
And recently, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that a group of parents is suing 22 school officials in Central Massachusetts over alleged physical and emotional injuries to their children caused by school mask mandates. The parents are seeking damages of $24 million.
Last fall, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for help from federal law enforcement, including the Justice, Education and Homeland Security departments as well as the FBI, saying: “These heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
The letter cited incidents in California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The request sparked outrage in conservative quarters and accusations that it was a call for the government to suppress freedom of speech.
National issues into local politics
So far, nothing so dire has taken place in local school committee meetings. But that doesn’t mean that national issues have not intruded into local politics. This spring, however, school committee candidates in some area communities have taken up the national issues as their own.
The most prominent among those hopefuls, though not the only one, is Matt Light, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and a Foxboro resident. He is seeking one of two school board seats on the ballot in the May 2 Foxboro town election. Light, who retired from the Pats in 2011, is running on a platform that’s critical of the current school board.
Earlier this month, he said while the mask mandate was in effect, officials ignored his and his wife Susie’s concerns about the need to check their son’s face for signs of him losing oxygen, as he has a heart condition.
“It wasn’t until COVID occurred that I realized what those who came before me knew all too well; that our ability to live free and make our own decisions isn’t guaranteed,” Light wrote in a guest column to The Foxboro Reporter. “I found myself having conversation after conversation about how our ‘leaders’ were failing to do their jobs.”
As a former NFL star, light’s candidacy has drawn national attention.
In a March 31 interview on conservative news network Newsmax, Light told host Sean Spicer that he was running after talking with family and friends about the town’s pandemic policies.
“We cannot allow what’s happened over the last two years in this pandemic to be brushed under the rug,” Light told Spicer. “What our kids are going through as they go to public schools shouldn’t be happening.”
His candidacy has sparked sometimes heated debate on social media platforms devoted to Foxboro issues.
While not garnering as much notice, one of the other challengers in Foxboro, Joseph Pires, is even more scathing about local policies.
In a position paper he submitted to The Foxboro Reporter, Pires said he was running to “take back our schools, emphasize reading, writing and arithmetic again, and return decision-making to the parents of Foxboro where it belongs.”
The statement goes on to castigate school board members because none of them “stood up and took the lead. Instead, the Committee followed whatever orders the school superintendent demanded, and our kids paid the price for it. Never forget that. The health and safety of our children rests squarely on the shoulders of parents. No committee member, superintendent or principal has the right to tell a child what they must put into their bodies, nor should they be allowed to restrict their breathing by forcing our kids to wear face coverings that didn’t work.”
The incumbents in the four-way race for the two seats, Chairman Robert Canfield and Brent Ruter, have consistently defended masks and other health safeguards in classrooms. Pires was a frequent critic at board meetings.
Foxboro’s mask policy
Foxboro, like most local school districts, followed the policies of the state education department throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including requiring students and staff to be masked in schools.
Following the lead of state health and educational policymakers, most area school systems rescinded their mask mandates in late February or early March in keeping with Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement that masks would not be required after the end of February. There was no statewide mandate for students to be vaccinated against the virus, although schools do require multiple vaccines for common childhood diseases before children can be enrolled.
Pires, in an email, wrote that national issues weren’t his motivation to run. “I believe national topics that strike a chord with our local community should be talked about, however, I did not make this connection. If topics discussed around the country are the same topics I am talking about here with concerned parents then it must validate my concerns.”
He said the topic came up at a recent candidates forum, however, and questioned if it was meant to “disparage” him.
He said those topics are “resonating with moms, dads and grandparents here in Foxboro. The Foxboro community is fully aware of what is happening in our school system which seems to mimic what is happening on a national level. There appears to be a connection and some people might not like that.”
Light did not respond to requests to comment for this story.
Social media
The heated election has led some to lament what they call a toxic atmosphere on social media over election issues in Foxboro.
The administrator of one Facebook page devoted to Foxboro content removed a former school committee member because he allegedly “has been sending extremely inappropriate, threatening, private messages and making phone calls to members who have voiced concerns about Matt Light running for School Committee.” The individual later apologized for those actions to the group and Light, according to a message posted by the administrator.
Rebecca Gove, a Foxboro resident who teaches in a neighboring district, has seen pushback after questioning the positions advanced by Light and Pires.
In an email to a reporter, she wrote, “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Light’s and Mr. Pires’ supporters decided that it would be appropriate to intimidate and threaten rather than encourage open discourse. As a town, we are better than that, and I was disappointed that neither candidate disavowed such behavior.”
Gove, who has voiced support on her Facebook page for the incumbents, criticized a lack of “transparency” by the challengers. She said Light did not respond to a series of questions she sent him about his views and Pires “has built his platform on the dismantling of all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs ...” Light, she said, has “oddly avoided” questions about those issues.
“I support candidates who unequivocally believe in the equal rights of all. I’m sure that you would agree: if we don’t teach the intangibles in our schools, then there is no need to teach any subject at all,” she wrote.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)