Just hours after state education officials authorized a blanket indoor mask mandate for public schools across the Commonwealth, Foxboro school board members formally updated their own policy requiring face coverings when classes resume Aug. 31.
The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education overwhelmingly approved a measure Tuesday that gives state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a universal mask mandate for K-12 schools, a shift in the state’s previous guidance that had left that decision up to individual school districts.
Although local action was technically superseded by the state’s ruling, committee members still voted 4-0, with Richard Pearson not present, to enact a revised mask policy which had been unveiled publicly last week.
“This is not an easy decision,” committee Chairman Rob Canfield said after Tuesday night’s vote. “I do appreciate the thoughtfulness with which everyone approached [it] and certainly appreciate everyone’s support of the policy.”
Noting that face coverings in local schools had become a sensitive topic in recent weeks, Canfield said committee members had received numerous letters on the subject, with opinion split nearly 50-50.
Under the state’s plan, middle and high schools with vaccination rates of 80 percent or higher will be eligible to lift the mask mandate -- at least for vaccinated individuals -- after Oct. 1.
Nurse leader Jennifer Rosenberg said parents will be contacted to provide immunization records of their children to help develop accurate district-wide figures. At this point, she estimated that 65 percent of high school students and 50 percent of eligible middle school students have been vaccinated, but admitted those figures were imprecise.
“Everyone is here for the children,” Rosenberg added. “Whether we have differing opinions about masks, we all have the same goal -- to educate our children and keep them in our buildings safe and healthy. And that’s what we’re going to do.”
While standing behind the local policy revision, committee member Michelle Raymond suggested the statewide decision to require masking in schools was unfortunate.
“I’m disappointed the state has taken this decision away from us,” Raymond said. “I hope this is not going to be an indication of what the school year is going to be like, where we are constantly getting changes from the governor’s office.”
Raymond’s dismay resonated with a handful of parents who attended Tuesday night’s meeting to oppose the mask policy. Some had previously spoken against masking when the matter was first discussed on Aug. 18.
But others, like Joseph Pires of South Grove Street, weighed in for the first time.
“You’re pissing off a lot of parents and people are upset and getting angry,” Pires told committee members, most of whom participated remotely in Tuesday night’s meeting. “I don’t want to see things escalate but it’s getting real close to that, so I think you people need to start thinking outside the box.”
The policy update voted Tuesday night requires face coverings -- regardless of vaccination status -- while indoors or on school buses, but not while engaged in outdoor athletic activities.
Masks will not be required while eating or drinking, during physical education classes or during “mask breaks.” In addition, exemptions for students with medical or behavioral challenges may be obtained with a physician’s note.
Introducing the policy during the Aug. 18 board meeting, Superintendent Amy Berdos said the 2021-22 mask mandate was prompted, in part, by concerns about rising transmission rates linked to the so-called Delta variant, as well as directives from the state Department of Education that all school districts resume full-time, in-person learning this fall.
Pledging a return to “business as usual,” Berdos suggested that wearing face coverings was a small price to pay for restoring more normalized classroom instruction and extra-curriculars.
“That’s our goal, to have students in person,” Berdos said. “We know how detrimental it was for them not to be in school. Having that mask on is extra protection for students.”
Berdos characterized the revised mask mandate as “another layered mitigation strategy” on top of continued cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
“The difference this year is that, if we have these different protections, we’re going to better be able to keep [students] in school,” she said. “We see this as an opportunity to be able to not disrupt their education.”
In particular, Berdos voiced confidence that universal masking will reduce transmission rates, as well as the need for COVID testing and possible quarantining.
Speaking at last week’s preliminary session, Raymond had asked what conditions might allow for the mask mandate to be rescinded.
“My concern is this is just going to continue going on and on,” Raymond said. “What’s the end game there? Should we be having some benchmark in place for us to look forward to?”
Without establishing specific benchmarks, committee members incorporated an exit strategy of sorts, pledging to formally review current data on a monthly basis, presumably with an eye towards scaling back, or ending, the mandate.
But with a statewide edict now set to take effect, an 80 percent vaccination rate appears to be the new gold standard.
The Aug. 18 meeting had been attended by a dozen or so parents, most of whom spoke in opposition to the revised policy.
Julianne Curry of Cross Street suggested that school officials consider issuing a mask advisory, but said the final decision should be left to parents.
“It seems a lot of these mandates are not just necessary, but harmful,” she said. “I strongly urge you to give us a choice.”
Shelby Kornbluth of Lawton Lane challenged the conventional wisdom that masks offer protection against COVID-19.
“The reality is masks don’t work,” she said. “Everyone says that they work, but if you look at the data they don’t.”
Kornbluth thanked school board members for volunteering their time in civic matters, but said professional staff are employees beholden to taxpayers.
“The staff of the schools work for us. We pay your salaries,” she said, addressing school administrators in attendance. “Our taxes pay you. You work for us, so shouldn’t you be concerned with what we think?”
And Scott Bissonette of Walnut Street expressed disappointment that school administrators had revised the mask policy without input from parents.
“Was there even a point of us coming if a policy was already going to be made?” he asked.
Earlier, Berdos explained the decision to require masks when classes resume Aug. 31 was heavily influenced by recommendations from local health officials including public health Director Matthew Brennan, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Kinven, who serves as the town’s public health nurse, and members of the board of health.
“What we’re trying to do for our town is be a little bit proactive rather than reactive,” said longtime health board member Eric Arvedon. “And we feel it’s in the best interests of everyone to wear masks.”