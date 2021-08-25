Skirting, at least momentarily, the proverbial elephant in the classroom, Foxboro’s top educators last week pledged a return to normalcy for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Hosting an online welcome-back session for local families last Thursday, Superintendent Amy Berdos strove to accentuate the positive by stressing a return to full-time in-person learning, with traditional classrooms with students arranged in groups and the elimination of most social distancing restrictions when classes resume Aug. 31.
“We ask that you continue to be there and support us as we start the school year, which will thankfully be very different from last year,” she told parents during the informational meeting.
Berdos maintained that Foxboro schools are in a “very different place” from the ominous landscape confronting educators last August, adding that many mitigation strategies previously enacted to minimize COVID-19 transmission in schools are no longer necessary.
“We’ve learned a lot in the past 17 months,” she said. “We were able to do something that we never thought possible. We’ve also heard from you how much you’ve appreciated your children’s teachers and all that they’ve done over the most difficult year in education, for sure.”
Berdos told parents that hygiene and cleaning protocols will continue, with disinfectant/sanitizing stations in all school buildings. Other protocols remaining in effect include capacity limits for school restrooms, daily electrostatic misting and ongoing HVAC system maintenance and upgrades.
“We’ve ordered plenty of supplies to have in classrooms and hallways,” Business Administrator William Yukna said. “I think the cleanliness of the buildings is a typical responsibility that we take whether we’re in a pandemic or not.”
Despite the upbeat messaging, Berdos cautioned that continued vigilance is needed to ensure the safety of students in a pandemic environment.
Speaking days before a state education board announced it endorsed universal masking in public school buildings, Berdos argued that face coverings were recommended by numerous sources, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, state health and education officials and the Foxboro health board.
In addition to mandatory masking (including for pre-K students), Berdos said that students in grades K-8 will have assigned seating on school buses, with open windows whenever conditions permit. She also said that siblings will not need to sit together on buses, as had been the case last year.
In a similar vein, Berdos said that assigned seating in school lunchrooms would remain in effect for elementary and some middle schoolers, while at the high school, lunchroom tables would return, albeit with seating limited to six students per table.
Students will be provided with QR codes so contact tracing efforts can be undertaken if necessary, and outdoor lunches will be encouraged whenever possible. Free breakfasts and school lunches will once again be available, Berdos said, but pre-packaged meals will no longer be on the menu.
New this September will be a diagnostic testing program for individuals in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person while at school. The so-called “test and stay” program, one of three testing options approved by state health officials, allows students and staff deemed a “close contact” to remain in school if non-symptomatic.
According to Jennifer Rosenberg, nurse leader for Foxboro schools, fully vaccinated students who have been exposed to the virus or those who had COVID within the past 90 days would not need to be tested.
“As long as the students remain negative, without any symptoms, they will be allowed to remain in school,” Rosenberg said, adding that testing also will be available on weekends for students engaging in extra-curriculars.
Students not participating in the testing program would still need to quarantine for seven days if exposed, Rosenberg said, with testing on Day 5 and being eligible to return to school on Day 8.
Berdos termed the nasal swab antigen testing “a game changer” in reducing the need for quarantining, a huge improvement of the 2020-21 school year when hundreds of students had been ordered to quarantine at various times.
She stressed that students would be eligible for the testing program only with parental consent.
Rosenberg added that officials will continue to monitor vaccination and positivity rates throughout the school year, making adjustments if warranted.
“If we find that something is changing, we can always adjust as needed,” she said.
Berdos also reviewed state vaccination data as of Aug. 10, for students enrolled in Foxboro schools. The figures showed 585 of 938 students ages 12-15 having received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 473 completing the second dose — a 50 percent full vaccination rate.
In addition, 709 of 917 students ages 16-19 were reported as having received the first dose, with 647 completing the second dose — a full vaccination rate of 71 percent.
Berdos explained the figures for high school students are likely skewed because they include 2021 graduates, many of whom had to comply with vaccination requirements for college admission. As a result, she could not yet provide accurate data for students attending high school this fall.
While voicing confidence that most faculty and staff members have been vaccinated, Berdos conceded that hard data was unavailable at present.
“It’s important to know that we’re watching that very closely and will continue to watch that,” she said.
Finally, because the state has eliminated remote learning for the upcoming school year, Berdos explained that parents still uncomfortable with in-person learning would have to opt for outside district home schooling.