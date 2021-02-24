Local school administrators are embracing calls by state officials for a safe return to full in-person learning later this spring.
Superintendent Amy Berdos on Tuesday told school committee members she welcomed state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley’s announcement that elementary students should be back in classrooms five days a week beginning in April.
“We do see what the research has been showing, which is we don’t have in-school transmission of the virus,” Berdos said. “We know that it is best for students to be in school and we want students back full in-school — that’s our goal before the end of the year.”
Preliminary plans announced Tuesday afternoon by the state call for a phased approach that would initially return elementary students to classrooms full time, followed by middle and high school students. Parents would retain an option for virtual learning, state officials said.
While stressing that no firm date has been announced for a full return, Berdos suggested the end of April school vacation would present a logical opportunity. She also confirmed that the change would have to be negotiated with the local teacher’s union, adding that administrators have maintained ongoing dialog with the bargaining unit over the course of the pandemic.
“We are so fortunate in Foxboro to have a strong partnership with our association,” she said.
Berdos noted the state earlier this month had lifted capacity limits and social distancing requirements aboard school buses in most cases, which had been a key barrier to returning to full in-person learning.
But she reminded school board members that administrators already have a blueprint for full-time, in-person learning which had been developed last summer along with fully remote and alternate hybrid schedules.
“We do have a plan to return to full, in-person,” she said. “It’s the plan that was presented to you back on Aug. 3 and approved by the school committee.”
Even with state education officials relaxing transportation restrictions, however, challenges remain. Berdos said Foxboro schools would need to reconfigure classrooms to incorporate additional desks while still complying with six-foot distancing in school cafeterias.
Some course schedules at the high school level also would need to be reconsidered, she said.
Berdos likewise voiced hope that educators would be deemed eligible for vaccinations prior to returning to full-time in-person learning, through she acknowledged that no final decision has been made in that regard.
“We were frustrated, to be honest, that educators were moved down in Phase II,” she said. “That was really a problem for us because we know how critical it is for our staff to feel safe to go back with a vaccine.”
School board member Tina Belanger said she was encouraged by the commissioner’s Tuesday announcement.
“We’ve learned so much since we put together the original plan,” Belanger said. “There is a lot more data out there. It’s time to be really thinking hard about how we can get our kids back in full-time.”
Fellow board member Michelle Raymond urged Berdos and other administrators to maintain open communication when developing strategic plans for a full return, not just with staff, but also with local parents and even students themselves.
“I’m just trying to visualize how we transition from where we are into all the kids back in the classroom,” Raymond said.
Berdos said that local parents will be surveyed over the next week on transportation and other logistic preferences.