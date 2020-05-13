School officials are anxiously forecasting a looming budget imbalance, with unexpected costs linked to operating schools in a post-pandemic environment compounded by the prospect of reduced state aid payments.
With four weeks remaining before Foxboro’s rescheduled annual Town Meeting, school Business Administrator William Yukna this week provided a glimpse of what the “new normal” might entail when schools eventually reopen.
Depending on future safety protocols and the need to maintain social distancing, this scenario could involve modified bus schedules, serving lunches in classrooms to avoid crowding and even changes to instructional practices.
Almost certainly it will require the added cost of providing personal protective equipment for staff and faculty, technology upgrades in response to the demands of remote learning, and stepped-up custodial services to comply with new standards for sanitizing and disinfecting school buildings.
At the same time, Yukna said most state and local officials now predict a 10-15 percent reduction in state aid to schools for the upcoming fiscal year, as Massachusetts legislators grapple with the budgetary impact of the ongoing economic shutdown.
In Foxboro’s case, that state aid cut would likely shave more than $1 million from the original school budget plan, a shortfall taken into consideration by an umbrella emergency re-budget proposal unveiled two weeks ago.
“There are just too many unknowns at this point,” Yukna told school committee members Monday night. “There is no silver bullet.”
Last month, Yukna had said the current state-ordered school shutdown could end up saving several hundred thousand dollars in fuel and utility costs which would be returned to town coffers when the current fiscal year ends June 30.
“This would put the town in a better free cash position,” he said, adding such reserves could be used to help ease possible shortfalls in fiscal 2021.
School officials aren’t alone in grappling with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two weeks ago, Town Manager William Keegan introduced several measures in response to a looming $2.5 million revenue decline -- part of which includes the state aid shortfall -- in the upcoming fiscal year.
Broadly speaking, Keegan proposes to plug that shortfall by shaving $1.75 million from planned spending increases and tapping into the town’s financial reserves for the rest. But with plans to re-start the economy still a work in progress, it remains unclear whether Keegan’s proposal will need further changes before being presented to Town Meeting voters on June 15.
In fact, Yukna said, legislators may be unable to finalize state budget numbers by June 30, forcing communities into a series of monthly budgets to start the next fiscal year.
“I think the theme is there is a lot of uncertainty here,” school committee Chairwoman Tina Belanger said. “We are going to have a lot to think about going forward.”