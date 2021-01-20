Indirectly responding to criticism of a policy that bars spectators at Foxboro High School athletic events — most notably basketball games — during the winter season, school officials last week said their priority remains the classroom, not the court.
Outlining the situation for school board members, Superintendent Amy Berdos defended the decision to ban spectators, saying it evolved from ongoing meetings with local health officials after reviewing rising COVID-19 infection rates and by monitoring existing school safety protocols.
“We’re trying to protect our instructional programs and to keep students in school,” Berdos said. “We’re very thankful that we have not had to go out fully remote at this point in time.”
An online petition launched earlier this month by Erin Servaes on the platform change.org called on administrators to rescind the ban on spectators, or at least convene a discussion forum before the winter sports season ends.
Directed at Berdos, high school principal Diana Myers-Pachla and Athletic Director Joseph Cusack, the petition notes that other Hockomock League schools allow parents to attend girls basketball games and registers disappointment that parents are unable to watch their children in person.
“While we respect any decision that the town makes in the best interest of our children, we take exception with this more stringent practice,” reads the petition, which has attracted more than 300 virtual signatures.
Without referring explicitly to the petition, Berdos noted that many Massachusetts school districts have either delayed the start of the winter sports season or eliminated winter athletics entirely.
“The decision to have winter sports was not one we took lightly,” Berdos said. “But we do know how important it is for our athletes and all of the things that athletics bring to our students.”
Last fall, parents were allowed to attend home soccer and field hockey games, as well as cross-country meets, with attendance capped at 50 people. Football, volleyball and cheerleading were all canceled, although they could be revived in a so-called “floating season” beginning in late February and ending in late April.
While conceding that circumstances could change if vaccination programs are successful, Berdos suggested that rising COVID numbers — both in Foxboro and across the Bay State — make relaxing the sports attendance policy unthinkable at present.
“We still don’t know the extent of the holidays, to be quite honest,” Berdos said. “We want to slow the spread in the community and not bring it into the schools.”
Berdos further noted that athletics are not the only school events suffering from COVID-19 restrictions. Traditional music concerts, stage and drama productions and even required activities like parental meetings associated with special education evaluations all are being held remotely.
Fortunately, she added, most of these events, including high school basketball games, are being live-streamed by Foxboro Cable Access.
Meanwhile, town officials last week banned in-person attendance at all municipal meetings until further notice.
Weighing in on the matter, school board member Michelle Raymond said she sympathized with parents unable to watch their children play in person.
“I completely understand that frustration, but we have to focus in on the main goal,” Raymond said. “And the main goal is the kids and being in school.”
Fellow board member Tina Belanger was more emphatic.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in this room who doesn’t wish the entire year was different than it is now,” Belanger said. “But we have to make the right decisions for Foxboro, not for any other town in the Hockomock League, and we’re basing them on the advice of our public health officials.
“To do anything differently would just be irresponsible, in my opinion,” Belanger concluded.
Characterizing Foxboro schools as “courageous” for starting the year with a hybrid schedule while other communities opted for all-remote learning, Chairman Richard Pearson noted that administrators made decisions in the best interests of students without any blueprint to guide them.
“I do think our goal is to stabilize learning and student engagement, and to work first and foremost in that regard,” Pearson said. “I’m happy with our thinking and what we’ve put into this.”