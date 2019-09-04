It was back to classes Tuesday morning for most Foxboro schoolchildren, with the opening going off with no apparent hitches on what turned out to be a crisp late-summer day.
First day of school for students in grades K-12 was Tuesday, while kindergartners reported on Wednesday. A preschool open house is scheduled for Friday, with the first day for preschoolers next Monday (Sept. 9).
Foxboro’s tuition-based “Project Early” preschool program is housed at the Burrell Elementary School.
Administrators embracing new roles this fall include Kerryn Frazier, who replaces Susan Abrams as principal at the Ahern Middle School, and Andrew Servideo, who joins Beth Sylvia as the two assistant principals at Foxboro High School.
Also starting this week as incoming assistant principal at the middle school is Timothy Frazier (no relation to Kerryn Frazier) of Dudley, formerly a school administrator in the town of Sutton.
The 2019-20 school year also puts a spotlight on several capital initiatives. The Sam Berns Community Field complex at Foxboro High School is nearly complete, with eight-lane track, bleachers and press box in place.
The concession stand project is underway.
In addition, work crews are gearing up to launch the Burrell School renovation and expansion project, which will be accomplished in phases and require the use of some temporary classrooms.