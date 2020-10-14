Currently in her third year at the helm of Foxboro schools, Superintendent Amy Berdos last week set clear expectations for her own performance in the upcoming year — setting an agenda for the local district and establishing a foundation for her upcoming job review.
Berdos on Oct. 6 made a detailed presentation for school committee members, repeatedly stressing the need to maintain focus while confronting what she termed “unprecedented challenges” posed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
“It’s really requiring us to adapt our practices and innovate in ways that we’ve never done before,” Berdos said.
Specifically, Berdos proposed five goals for herself:
- Complete the final year of a voluntary, three-year training and induction program sponsored by the Mass. Association of School Superintendents;
- Work to enhance student achievement while addressing issues of educational equity and inclusivity;
- Prepare a multi-year plan for district improvement;
- Provide leadership, guidance and support for school personnel during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis;
- Continue to oversee the Burrell School building project and, ultimately, bring it to a successful completion.
Berdos spent considerable time explaining how her own professional goals mesh with district-wide objectives, adding that she has striven to develop a “shared vision” with central administrators, building principals and classroom teachers.
“All of those goals are really based on current needs of the district, our strategy for improvement and what we’re involved in the middle of the environment of COVID-19,” she said.
Committee member Brent Reuter told Berdos she was right to tie her performance to the district’s COVID-19 response, saying the administration thus far deserved credit for managing the crisis — initially last spring and then in preparing for the 2020-21 school year.
“That’s a whole two years of administrative work in and of itself,” Reuter said. “So, I’m glad to see that as a specific goal because it really needs attention. We can’t pretend it’s business as usual.”
Responding to an observation from board member Rob Canfield that she appears to have benefited from participating in the above-mentioned superintendent induction program, Berdos characterized it as a valuable experience.
“I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “It’s a commitment, but it makes you very proud of what we’ve done and where we are.”
Partly to reinforce that message, Berdos said she sent a recent email message to faculty and staff lauding their efforts on behalf of local students.
“I just wanted to let them know what an amazing job they’re doing in navigating this new territory we’re in,” she said.