Masks would once again be mandatory for students, faculty and staff in Foxboro schools this fall under a revised policy presented to school committee members this week.
A draft of the new policy, unveiled at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, would require face coverings — regardless of vaccination status — while indoors or on school buses, but not while engaged in outdoor athletic activities.
The policy draft does not require face coverings while eating or drinking, during phys ed classes or during “mask breaks.” In addition, exemptions for students with medical or behavioral challenges may be obtained with a physician’s note.
Musical instruction and rehearsal, a particular concern during the 2020-21 school year, remains a work in progress, with masking likely in certain circumstances.
Board members are expected to take a formal vote on the matter on Tuesday night, Aug. 24.
Superintendent Amy Berdos said the proposed 2021-22 mask mandate was prompted, in part, by concerns about rising transmission rates linked to the so-called delta variant, as well as directives from the state Dept. of Education that all school districts resume full-time, in-person learning this fall.
Pledging a return to “business as usual,” Berdos suggested that wearing face coverings was a small price to pay for restoring more normalized classroom instruction and extra-curriculars.
“That’s our goal — to have students in person,” Berdos said. “We know how detrimental it was for them not to be in school. Having that mask on is extra protection for students.”
Berdos characterized the revised mask mandate as “another layered mitigation strategy” on top of continued cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
“The difference this year is that, if we have these different protections, we’re going to better be able to keep [students] in school,” she said. “We see this as an opportunity to be able to not disrupt their education.”
In particular, Berdos voiced confidence that universal masking will reduce transmission rates, as well as the need for COVID testing and possible quarantining.
Participating remotely, school committee member Michelle Raymond asked what conditions might allow for the mask mandate to be rescinded.
“My concern is this is just going to continue going on and on,” Raymond said. “What’s the end game there? Should we be having some benchmark in place for us to look forward to?”
Without establishing any specific benchmarks, committee members agreed to incorporate an exit strategy of sorts, pledging to formally review current data on a monthly basis – presumably with an eye towards scaling back, or ending, any mask mandate.
Raymond’s comments were well received by a dozen or so parents attending Wednesday’s meeting – most of whom spoke in opposition to the revised policy.
Julianne Curry of Cross Street suggested that school officials consider issuing a mask advisory, but said the final decision should be left to parents.
“It seems a lot of these mandates are not just necessary, but harmful,” she said. “I strongly urge you to give us a choice.”
Shelby Kornbluth of Lawton Lane challenged the conventional wisdom that masks offer protection against COVID-19.
“The reality is masks don’t work,” she said. “Everyone says that they work, but if you look at the data they don’t.”
And Scott Bissonette of Walnut Street expressed disappointment that school administrators had revised the mask policy without input from parents.
“Was there even a point of us coming if a policy was already going to be made?” he asked.
Earlier, Berdos had said the decision to require masks when classes resume Aug. 31 was heavily influenced by recommendations from local health officials — including public health Director Matthew Brennan, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Kinven, who serves as the town’s public health nurse, and members of the board of health.
On hand for Wednesday’s meeting, Brennan said Foxboro is currently experiencing a surge of cases, almost all of which stem from the so-called delta variant, with a positivity rate which has been climbing since June.
“The last time I checked the state database, our case count is around 41 cases,” Brennan said.
Armed with this information, Brennan said health board members voted on Aug. 2 to recommend that masks be required in local school buildings.
“What we’re trying to do for our town is be a little bit proactive rather than reactive,” explained health board member Eric Arvedon. “And we feel it’s in the best interests of everyone to wear masks.”