In a mid-cycle progress report delivered to the school committee recently, Superintendent Amy Berdos asserted that Foxboro schools continue to improve while acknowledging that daunting challenges remain.
The March 2 update summarized a series of professional accomplishments and also provided school board members with snapshots outlining a complex, multi-layered evaluation process that Berdos said can refocus from year to year, depending on district needs.
In keeping with this approach, Berdos said she is currently working with a 29-member team seeking to identify common themes while planning district improvements over the next three years.
Although including this many participants could be unwieldy, she said the additional voices actually have helped promote consensus on emerging classroom trends, school climate and culture and lay the foundation for new programs reinforcing social and emotional learning.
Some of these initiatives, like the WEB (“Where Everyone Belongs”) orientation and transition program for fifth graders, target youngsters moving from elementary to middle school, while others help build emotional supports, which in turn bolster academic performance.
At the elementary level, the K-4 “Responsive Classroom” initiative promotes relationships among students by featuring a 15-minute morning meeting in each classroom where students exchange greetings and a message explains the daily learning plan.
“That really is an engaging way for our students and teachers to start their day,” Berdos said, “and it really helps set students up successfully, both emotionally and academically.”
While touting success stories in local classrooms, Berdos also noted that fiscal pressures remain, both from enrollment declines and increased demand for special education services.
In the past, she said, necessary staff downsizing could often be accomplished through retirements and subsequent personnel reshuffling, but no longer.
“We’re not there now,” she observed. “We have some very talented educators whose positions are going to be reduced, or some who will lose their positions.”
In addition, Berdos reminded school board members that she is participating in a three-year program to help new superintendents work through building principals and other subordinates to improve academic, social and emotional outcomes.
The demanding program — a collaboration between the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents — also helps in developing a focused strategy to accelerate student learning.
“It’s one full day a month and there’s a lot of outside work,” she said.
Chairwoman Tina Belanger characterized Berdos’ report as “an excellent summary of what you’re proud of, working hard on and what your challenges are.”
Rounding out her overview, Berdos thanked faculty and staff for the enthusiasm them have shown in support of new, and sometimes risky, initiatives.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the district,” she said. “It truly is a gift to be here.”