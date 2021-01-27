Keeping their fingers crossed that pandemic-related restrictions will be completely lifted by summer’s end, school officials this week endorsed a back-to-normal spending program for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
With a minimum of discussion, school committee members participating remotely on Tuesday night formalized their request for just over $39 million in combined spending for fiscal 2022 — up roughly 3 percent over the current year.
“I feel as though we’ve given a really detailed, hard look at it, line by line,” said committee member Tina Belanger, who added the proposed budget reflects a good-faith effort to balance educational needs, community expectations and “the fiscal conservatism we have here in Foxboro.”
“I understand this budget to be responsible to what we do and how we staff our buildings appropriately,” added board Chairman Richard Pearson.
School Business Administrator William Yukna said the proposed budget is based on projected expenses in a typical year, and does not include any additional costs that might be incurred with a hybrid class schedule or other COVID-related safeguards.
“What we’re bringing forward to the town is what we would anticipate post-COVID,” Yukna said, meaning a September opening with full-time in-person learning.
Generally speaking, the school budget proposal consists of a $38.6 million operational budget as well as $535,510 in proposed capital spending.
The capital budget would involve purchasing four 77-passenger school buses, computer software upgrades, four new copiers and first-year funding for a multi-year plan to replace aging musical instruments.
Yukna defended the request to purchase four new buses, saying that school officials had sought to purchase two of them in last year’s budget cycle but were turned down for funding.
Unlike many communities which hire private transportation firms to provide school bus service, Foxboro owns and operates its own bus fleet. According to Yukna, this allows greater flexibility in both scheduling and providing specialized services at reduced cost.
“One of the advantages is that our cost is lower than what third-party vendors are charging,” he said, adding that a second advantage, flexibility, enabled Foxboro schools to implement a rotating half-day schedule at the elementary level this year.
“It’s a huge advantage to us,” he concluded.
Yukna also said the capital spending plan calls for a three-year program of replacing musical instruments — another request that received short shrift in last year’s budget planning.
“The support of this music program in this community is important to me,” Pearson said. “The only way you are going to have a tuba in tune is to have a good-quality tuba.”
Prior to adjourning, committee member Brent Reuter noted there remains “room for movement within the budget,” and urged local education advocates to continue making a case for specific needs.
“I support the budget as presented, but things can shift as needs arise,” Reuter said.
The proposed school budget, adopted through a series of roll-call votes, still faces scrutiny from both the selectmen and advisory committee prior to being presented as part of an overall spending package estimated at $81.6 million to local voters at the annual town meeting in May.
That town-wide budget, calling for $77.8 million in operational spending, was rolled out to selectmen in a separate budget presentation, also held Tuesday night.