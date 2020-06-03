With teachers and their students in the home stretch of a disjointed school year, local administrators are already looking to smooth out the wrinkles in what was a hastily-implemented home learning program, just in case it has to be repeated.
Foxboro schools are scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 17. But even with signs the coronavirus pandemic is receding and life is slowly circling back towards normalcy, officials are wary of what the 2020-21 school year might bring.
“We don’t know what it will look like in September,” Superintendent Amy Berdos said earlier this week. “There is still a lot of uncertainty.”
Absent a clear sense that students will be able to return to local classrooms next fall, Berdos said a pandemic steering committee and various subcommittees have been established to review the experiences of recent months and make a series of recommendations.
Based on these recommendations, school officials over the summer months will develop operational frameworks in response to a variety of different scenarios, each requiring specific protocols or procedures.
“We are planning for worst-case scenarios,” Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello said.
Towards that end, school officials this week surveyed families of local schoolchildren in hopes of eliciting feedback about what worked and what didn’t. Foxboro schools have used similar surveys to assist in planning future initiatives.
With the situation still so fluid, professional development opportunities providing teachers with necessary training to address new learning and safety challenges will be more important than ever.
According to Mello, this process began organically in recent months as certain teachers emerged as mentors providing colleagues with advice and assistance, often on technical matters.
“There actually is a level of interest in doing this in a better way,” she said.
Even if conventional in-building classes do resume next September, however, school officials already have said the “new normal” might look significantly different for students and their families.
Depending on future safety protocols and the need to maintain social distancing, this could involve modified bus schedules, serving lunches in classrooms to avoid crowding and even changes to instructional practices.
Almost certainly it will require the added cost of providing personal protective equipment for staff and faculty, technology upgrades in response to the demands of remote learning, and stepped-up custodial services to comply with new standards for sanitizing and disinfecting school buildings.
“We want our students back,” Berdos said. “But we want them back in a safe environment.”