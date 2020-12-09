Just in time for the Christmas season, school officials this week kicked off the fiscal 2022 budget cycle by rolling out a preliminary plan which calls for a 2.98 percent increase over current spending levels.
While still in the formative stages, the $38.6 million proposal reflects a $1.2 million increase for the fiscal year beginning July 1. It also exceeds by $180,000 a budget target established by the selectmen, according to school Business Administrator William Yukna.
Referring to the proposal as a “bare bones budget,” Yukna said the plan calls for just one new staff position — an elementary-level speech therapist — and level funds expenses for the second consecutive year.
Superintendent Amy Berdos said the proposed budget is guided by three principal strategies: ensuring equity for all students, promoting community engagement, and providing learning opportunities rigorous, relevant and respond to the needs of students.
“Most importantly, it is a strong commitment to education for the students of Foxboro,” she said.
In a presentation for board members Tuesday night, Yukna characterized the proposal as straightforward, reflecting a small number of adjustments totaling $91,000, with the remaining costs funding cost-of-living increases for personnel.
But at this stage of the process, he added, many unknowns remain.
Chief among them is whether incremental costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic will continue into the next school year, and if so, at what level. Yukna noted that most of these incidentals have thus far been paid for with grants or other one-time funding sources, some of which may be available going forward.
“Let’s face it, once this goes away you’re still going to want to do the disinfecting, but we’re probably not going to be spraying every room every day,” he said. “I just don’t see it at the same magnitude.”
He also said that school officials continue to closely monitor irregularities in enrollment patterns stemming from the pandemic, suggesting that lower-than-expected kindergarten enrollments this year indicate that some parents “opted out” rather than place their child at risk of contracting the virus.
“Kindergarten’s not mandatory,” Yukna observed. “Parents had the opportunity not to put their child in school.”
The problem, he added, is that some of these students may resurface next fall on top of projected enrollments, creating a bubble at the kindergarten level.
With that in mind, administrators project district enrollment at 2,549 next year, up from 2,501 students as of Dec. 1.
In addition, Yukna said, some students will likely require remedial services to address deficiencies stemming from either hybrid or all-remote learning which presumably would require additional resources.
“That’s not really accounted for in this budget,” he said. “We’re going to have to figure out how to manage it once we see exactly what it is. That’s a big unknown.”
Also unknown is the impact of pending contract talks with custodial and maintenance personnel, as well as school crossing guards, all of which expire next June.
Special education tuition and transportation costs for 34 out-of-district students also may need to be adjusted slightly based on enrollment changes prior to next September.
Yukna explained the proposed budget projects $125,000 in savings from yet-to-be-announced retirements, with replacements hired at lower salaries.
Another bright spot, he added, continues to be the impact of energy saving measures implemented in recent years.
“It really has dropped our utility costs on the electric side,” Yukna said.
Despite uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, school committee Chairman Richard Pearson noted the budget fundamentally reflects long-established norms and educational trends.
Based on a timeline developed by municipal leaders, the school board is expected to take a formal vote on the fiscal 2022 budget in late January, with voters having the final say at the annual town meeting in May.
But even after town meeting, officials said the school budget will continue to evolve.
“Until September and students are on the doorstep you really don’t know exactly,” Berdos said.
Yukna added that keeping a lid on class sizes, especially at lower grade levels, remains a guiding principle for budget planners.
“Our class sizes in general are extremely reasonable,” he said. “And we think we are able to do the job that we need to do based on those.”