Two weeks into an untested virtual reality now destined to last at least into early May, Foxboro schools are stepping up expectations for remote learning by transitioning from optional enrichment activities to mandatory at-home assignments.
The online assignments, which will be subject to a modified grading system, are being rolled out this week by classroom teachers who already have been in contact with most students.
“We are in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis,” Superintendent Amy Berdos said during a Monday night briefing for school committee members. “We know that we can’t apply a traditional system.”
Until now, local educators had refrained from implementing home lesson plans covering new material, focusing instead on structured activities aimed at maintaining continuity in both routine and curriculum.
But with infection and mortality rates from the coronavirus pandemic continuing to rise, the emphasis on holding students accountable for work completed at home reflects the prospect that restrictions on public gatherings may not be lifted until even later this spring — if at all.
Spelled out more completely on a COVID-19 resource page hosted on the Foxboro schools website www.foxborough.k12.ma.us, the plan strives to import elements of classroom culture into home-learning environments to keep students engaged in meaningful and productive learning.
It was developed by school administrators and faculty members working on the fly after Gov. Charlie Baker on March 15 ordered a two-week shutdown of public schools — an order since extended to May 4.
Both Berdos and Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello acknowledged there will be a learning curve as students, parents and teachers adjust to stepped-up expectations.
“We know it’s not going to be perfect,” Mello said. “We’re going to see what works and what doesn’t. But we need to remind everyone this is not a vacation and they need to take their work seriously.”
Under the new virtual framework, students, parents and/or caregivers will be contacted each Monday with an overview of weekly expectations and assignments. Teachers also have been directed to hold a daily “office hour” session where students and/or parents can ask questions, clarify assignments or seek feedback.
Berdos said that school officials have identified 17 families of school-age children without Internet access and 150 more with no in-home computer. While efforts are underway to provide hard-copy documents for use by these families, school-owned laptops also have been provided in some cases.
Based on recommendations from the state Department of Education, Berdos said at-home assignments — both teacher-directed and self-directed — will be roughly half of what otherwise would be presented during a normal school day, given that many parents have at-home work responsibilities themselves.
“We are trying to keep our plan simple and our expectations flexible,” Mello observed. “If it seems like it’s too much, please reach out and share with us because we are going to be massaging this.”
While high schoolers should be able to work independently, Mello suggested that elementary and middle school students are more likely to require parental oversight. Either way, students and parents will be responsible — and held accountable — for completing assignments and then submitting them in digital form to teachers.
“We will contact parents if we do not see students participating,” Berdos said.
That said, parents are encouraged to balance their children’s at-home academic work with other activities, including indoor or outdoor playtime.
Mello conceded that grading would be a hot-button issue. At present, she said, administrators are inclined to accept state recommendations that at-home academic work receive either a “credit” or “no credit” grade.
That standard would remain in place unless and until students return to classrooms later this spring.
Understandably, there are plenty of loose ends, including the question of whether students will receive a week off from their at-home studies during the traditional “spring break” scheduled for April 20-24.
Although that decision will be made by local officials, Berdos said she is awaiting guidance from the state before making a final recommendation to the school committee. Either way, she said, the school year would conclude no later than June 23, and as early as June 17, if students continue their studies during spring break.
Following Monday’s presentation, school committee member Richard Pearson praised faculty members for the effort put into developing the online lesson plan.
“I think it speaks to the pride they take in their work and the pride they take in the district,” Mello replied.
Berdos echoed those remarks.
“I have to say I am so incredibly proud of this community,” she said. “It really exemplifies the strong connections we have here in Foxboro.”