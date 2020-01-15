Twelve local students have received a state biliteracy award recognizing fluency in at least two languages. Holding a sign noting the Foxboro High School Seal of Biliteracy for the Class of 2020 are: (front row) Sasha Hussain, Naomi Pham, Anna Marcucella, Brooke Connoll and Sara Scardocci (back row) Aidan Stapleton, Kevin Tully, Kyle McGinnis, Jacob Parkman, and Ryan Proulx. Not included in photo: Tim Behn and Ronald MacLellan.