Nearly 2,500 local schoolchildren will return to classes next Monday — most on a rotating schedule of classroom instruction and remote learning — launching the start of a new normal for public education in the town.
Monday’s official reopening marks the first time since March 13 that school buildings have been open to Foxboro students, and caps months of planning to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges linked to health and safety concerns.
“It is quite different from years past because we know we’re going to have a school year that is quite different than any that have gone before,” Superintendent Amy Berdos told school committee members last week. “What we do know is we have to meet the needs of our students.”
The so-called hybrid model adopted by school board members will allow students some face-to-face learning time, supplemented by at-home assignments and interactive sessions. It is seen as an improvement on last spring’s experience with full remote learning, which local administrators have described as inadequate.
Acknowledging the back-to-school plan as a work in progress, Berdos nonetheless voiced confidence in the ability of teachers, administrators and staff to provide a nurturing and enriching learning environment in a post-pandemic world.
“We know it’s going to be a new normal and there could be bumps along the way,” she said. “We will learn and make adjustments as we week to. This is definitely a journey that does not come with a road map.”
School board Chairman Richard Pearson announced that one such bump was avoided by reaching agreement with members of the Foxboro Education Association over changes in work conditions prompted by COVID-19 precautions.
“Our teachers always put our students first,” fellow board member Tina Belanger observed. “We are lucky here in Foxboro to have a union that supports education 10,000 percent.”
Tailored to meet distinctive needs at the elementary, middle and high school levels, the administration’s reopening plan employs different scheduling rotations for younger and older students, all based on maintaining a minimum distance of six feet when in the school building.
Most elementary students will attend school every day, with half reporting for 2-1/2 hours of in-classroom instruction each morning (8:45 to 11:15 a.m.), then returning home for remote learning from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The other half, assigned to an alternate schedule, will participate remotely during morning hours before reporting for in-classroom learning during the afternoon.
In-person instruction is expected to focus on core content — literacy and math — with interactive remote learning addressing art, music, wellness, library media and Spanish.
Middle and high schoolers will report for full-day classroom instruction twice weekly (either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday) while learning from home the remaining three days.
On Wednesdays, all middle and high schoolers will engage in remote learning, with live instruction taking up much of the day. On the remaining two remote learning days, students will be expected to complete assignments and other homework-related tasks.
For the past several weeks, faculty members have been trained on a litany of new procedures that include social distancing expectations and use of face coverings, bus transportation issues, office and attendance protocols, lunch and snack breaks, arrival and dismissal routines and classroom decorum.
In keeping with the safety protocols, school board members adopted a formal policy mandating the use of face coverings, which stipulates that face masks may be either reusable or disposable, but neck gaiters, bandanas and similar alternatives will not be allowed.
Pearson said that waivers to the policy may be obtained if endorsed by a physician, school nurse, building principal and town health department.
With school buildings mostly closed since early spring, facilities manager Anthony Moussalli said custodians have taken advantage of the extended down time to fine tune both basic maintenance and COVID preparedness.
“I give a lot of credit to the custodial staff,” he said. “They all have worked extra hours to do our best to keep everybody safe.”
Moussalli said special attention was given to rooftop HVAC units, with duct work thoroughly cleaned and filters upgraded.
To further enhance building safety, Business Administrator William Yukna said the Collier Consulting Group was hired to inspect and test air quality inside school buildings.
“They actually gave us extremely high marks for the condition of our equipment, especially based on the age of some of our buildings,” Yukna said, adding that testing confirmed Foxboro schools “in every instance” meet or exceed air exchange rates.
“I’m sure our families will be happy to hear that,” said Belanger, noting that air quality has been a concern for both families and school staff.
Despite the stepped-up focus on building sanitation, Berdos said approximately 6 percent of district families have opted for full remote learning. This includes 35 students at the high school, 30 at the middle school, 14 at the Taylor, 24 at the Burrell and 47 at the Igo.
She added that 73 students have withdrawn from the district with 39 new enrollees.
In addition to cleaning and building maintenance, Yukna said system-wide IT upgrades were necessary to provide the at-home learning experience. Classroom computers, whiteboards and projectors also have been upgraded.
But a key piece of the hybrid learning plan — the April purchase of 2,600 laptop computers; enough for every student in the district — has been delayed. Yukna said it remains unclear exactly when the new laptops would arrive, but in the interim said existing desktop units could be provided to families with limited in-home technology.
“We’re going to make this right for our kids one way or another,” Belanger pledged.
Despite the planning and painstaking attention to detail, Berdos acknowledged that changing conditions could trigger a switch to all-remote learning — or, conversely, conventional in-person classes — at some point during the upcoming school year, But she pledged that any such decisions would be data driven.
“It’s not something we can flip-flop very quickly,” she said. “It’s a matter of looking at trends over a period of three-to four weeks.”