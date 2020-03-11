Hobbled by ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining bus drivers, school officials last week agreed to boost compensation for so-called “extra assignment work” — field trips, away games for local sports teams or other events outside of morning and afternoon routes.
According to school Business Manager William Yukna, revisions to an existing three-year contract with the Foxboro School Bus Drivers Association Local #1702 will pay drivers an additional $100 after completing six such trips, effectively raising their hourly rate.
In return, Yukna said union members have agreed to staff all such added assignments when they arise, based upon a reverse seniority schedule.
Yukna said the addendum also allows the school department to employ full-time drivers — in effect, special education drivers — for extra assignments on weeks in which they are not scheduled to work a full 40 hours.
“Quite honestly, I think this keeps us competitive,” he said. “It’s a very tight labor market for bus drivers. We’re having a hard time attracting them and keeping them, even though we have our own training program.”
After school board members unanimously approved the measure, Chairwoman Tina Belanger thanked drivers for their “continued commitment” to local students and their families.
“We truly value and appreciate our bus drivers,” Belanger said. “I think this amendment is a great incentive to keep everything running on an even keel.”