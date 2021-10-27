Local students, as expected, outshone students across Massachusetts in the latest MCAS tests, but both groups saw decreases in areas.
Eighth grade students saw decreasing scores, especially in math.
"We had some declines but our drops aren't as significant" as the state overall, Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello said at the latest school board meeting, noting the math scores. "We don't really see in our English Language Arts across grade levels" decreases observed statewide.
The scores and comparisons have to be taken with a grain of salt, school officials said, because of testing changes and testing and schooling variations among school districts due to the pandemic.
"They were gathered during a very unique school year," Mello said.
School officials said a multi-step approach is working to address gaps with local students.
Substitute pay hiked
School board members have supported school administrators' recommendation to increase pay for substitute teachers starting Nov. 1 in order to retain and attract personnel amid a shortage.
Pay for substitute teachers varies depending on experience and number of days in the classroom.
For those teaching up to 15 days, those with no degree will see their pay rise from $90 to $95 a day ($14.62 an hour); those with a bachelor's degree, from $100 to $115 ($17.69); and holders of teacher certificates, from $110 to $130 ($20).
Longer-term substitutes make more, including a certified one working more than 90 days who will see their pay jump from $274 to $280 a day ($43 an hour).
"It's very difficult to get subs right now," Superintendent Amy Berdos said. "A lot of districts are having trouble."
Business Manager Bill Yukna said the changes will keep pay above minimum wages that have been increasing, noting some area school districts will still be paying more.
"I think it makes us extremely competitive," Yukna said, adding the budget should be able to handle the increased pay.
Enrollment dips
Enrollment in town schools has dropped by 15 students from last school year, officials say.
Enrollment numbers as of Oct. 1 that are reported to the state indicate there are now 2,494 students in Foxboro schools.
Burrell School has 341 pupils, Igo 346, Taylor 248, Ahern Middle School, 754, and the high school, 773.
Thirty pupils attend out-of-district special education programs.
"They are very consistent," Berdos said of enrollment from year to year. "There's a lot of work being done to bring students back."
Many school districts have seen drops in enrollment during the pandemic as more parents are home-schooling their children.