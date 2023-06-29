Glenn and Marion (Comeau) Scialdone of Attleboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 30.
The couple, grew up, and fell in love in Foxboro, married on that date at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. A reception at the old American Legion Post on Mechanic Street in Foxboro followed the ceremony. Morin’s catered the event.
The Scialdones, who are retired, raised their family in Mansfield. They have three children, Erica Scialdone of Pawtucket, Erin Scialdone of Rehoboth and the late Audrey Scialdone. They also have three grandchildren, Colin, Jacob and Chloe.