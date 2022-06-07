The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl will return for its 39th year on Saturday, June 18, but at a new location — Patriot Place.
The all-you-can-eat ice cream festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. and offer ice cream and frozen yogurt brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Hood, Häagen-Dazs, Brigham’s and Gifford’s, as well as newcomers including Bliss Microcreamery, The Farmer’s Cow, Buon! Per Te Ice Cream, Shake Shack and Bart’s Ice Cream.
Non-dairy, nut-free, and gluten-free offerings will be available.
Attendees can sample all of the flavors while enjoying music by Divas with a Twist and Whiskey 6 as well as other interactive family activities. All proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund, which supports adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.scooperbowl.org. They’re $20 for adults and $15 for children 5 to 12 years old. Children under 5 are free and will not require a ticket for entry.
Tickets must be purchased online and or via credit card onsite.