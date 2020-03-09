EASTON — A teaching assistant at the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School allegedly sexually assaulted two female students, one in a storage shed behind the school and another in a closet inside the building, police said in reports released Monday.
Matthew Parris, 29, of Raynham, was ordered held without bail after a brief arraignment Monday in Taunton District Court. He is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing Thursday during which prosecutors are expected to ask that he remain behind bars while they prepare for trial.
His lawyer, Eric DiMarzio of Taunton, declined comment on the allegations contained in the police reports.
The alleged assaults occurred during and after school at the end of February, continued to Monday of last week and involved students from Brockton and East Bridgewater, according to court records.
Parris may face additional charges because some of the alleged assaults occurred in Brockton and East Bridgewater, which are in Plymouth County, according to a police report.
Southeastern Voke is in Bristol County and has students from nine towns, including Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton.
Parris, who has been a teaching assistant for 1 1/2 years, resigned last Thursday. A student told school officials that one of the alleged victims was having an “out-of-school relationship” with Parris and he was confronted about the allegations, according to police.
Parris allegedly told school officials he kissed one of the girls, a 15-year-old, and admitted he did “more” but “did not explain further,” the police report stated. Parris allegedly told school officials “he was a ‘sex addict’ and was aware he needed help.”
He was arrested at his home around 1 a.m. Saturday following an investigation by the school resource officer and detectives.
During his arraignment Monday, an innocent plea was entered on his behalf to one count each of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child with force, kidnapping of a child and two counts of rape of a child, according to court records.
Judge Maureen McMannus ordered Parris to stay away from and have no contact with the girls. He was also given a trespass order to stay away from the school should he be released at a later date.
The father of one of the girls obtained a harassment order in Brockton District Court last week and a hearing was scheduled for later this month, according to court records.
The most recent incident allegedly occurred Monday of last week. Authorities say one of the girls reported Parris forced her to perform oral sex by telling her he would make her life “a living hell” if she did not obey him. The alleged incident occurred in a storage shed behind the school and was interrupted when they heard another student talking outside the shed, according to police.
Portions of the report were redacted by the court to protect the identity of the individuals. The Sun Chronicle does not publish the names of alleged sex assault victims without their permission.
Another incident allegedly occurred in late February. Parris asked the girl to meet him near her home in East Bridgewater and allegedly gave her a sex toy and told her “you are going to use this when I say,” which frightened the girl, according to the police report.
One of the girls told police Parris told her to go into a closet inside the school where he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex in late February and held her down when she tried to get up. He later allegedly picked her up by the throat, according to a police report.
Parris allegedly demanded oral sex the following day and told the girl “he would hurt her family.” The next day he met the girl across the street from the school and allegedly sexually assaulted her in his car, a white Nissan Juke with the phrase “Fast Religion” in pink letters, according to a police report.
He then allegedly drove her to the parking lot behind Harbor Freight in Brockton and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex, according to a police report.
Police seized his car to examine it for evidence and also seized the girl’s cellphones because Parris allegedly communicated with them, including sexual messages, using the Instagram social media app, according to police.
Although the police report indicates Parris resigned when confronted by a school official about the allegations, Superintendent Louis Lopes said Monday his employment was terminated by the school.
“We took immediate action. The safety of our students is our number one priority even above education,” he said.
Lopes said he was limited in what information he could release about the allegations “because it is a police matter.”
In an email to parents Saturday night after Parris’s arrest, Lopes and Southeastern Principal Leslie Weckesser said the school was notified Thursday of “a potentially serious and completely inappropriate incident between one of our teaching assistants and several students” and that the assistant was terminated.
The school, they said, turned over all their investigative paperwork and reports to “the proper police authorities.”
In addition to meeting with the families of those involved, the administrators say they have also notified and are working with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and are filing a report with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In addition, administrators urged parents to talk to their children about safety protocols and said staff is not allowed to meet with or transport students on an individual basis without another adult or student present. Staff members are not allowed to contact students from private social media or email accounts, they said.