The search for a successor to retiring Town Manager William Keegan should be in full swing by September, town officials said this week.
Selectmen on Tuesday night discussed details of the proposed search process, which is expected to be overseen by a private consulting and recruitment firm.
Keegan said that “at least” four such firms already have expressed interest in steering Foxboro’s search process and expects them to be available at the board’s Aug. 23 meeting to answer questions about their particular methodology, proposed scope of work and timeline.
He added that selectmen should be prepared to select a finalist that same night, with a final contract to be completed by early September.
Whomever is chosen as consultant is expected to coordinate with an ad hoc subcommittee that would be limited to seven members and help screen prospective applicants for the town manager’s job.
“That committee will work hand-in-hand with the new consultant to make the process as smooth as possible,” Keegan said.
Selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson suggested the panel should include designees from both the board of selectmen and school committee, as well as a town department head and 1-2 members of the advisory committee and 1-2 citizens at large.
Former selectman James DeVellis and school business manager William Yukna were both mentioned as possible candidates for the search panel.
While acknowledging the desirability of enlisting diverse voices, Keegan cautioned that including a department head who at some point reports directly to the town manager would be inappropriate.
If all goes well, the search panel/consultant team will narrow down the applicant pool to 2-3 finalists in making a recommendation to the selectmen, who will then make a final decision on Keegan’s successor.
While early in the process, Gibson this week said the first step should be defining what board members want in a candidate. However, Keegan last month informed members of the town advisory committee that selectmen intend to consider only candidates with previous experience as a town manager.
Hired in 2014, Keegan is currently in the last year of a three-year contract which currently pays a base salary of $218,972. That pact includes an agreement calling for him to remain on as a “special municipal employee” after his official retirement through June 30, 2023 — or until a successor is appointed.