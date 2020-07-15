Responding to repeated pleas for greater structure and direction, selectmen have adopted a comprehensive goal framework for Town Manager William Keegan, and by extension, formalized a short-term agenda for the community at large.
The three-page document includes a series of specific objectives incorporated into four general topic areas that will be used to gauge Keegan’s effectiveness over the next 12 months: financial health and stability, communications and engagement, business and economic development and town operations.
“This is really an accumulation of everything we’ve been talking about for the past year,” Selectwoman Leah Gibson, who spearheaded the effort, said during a June 30 work session on the matter.
Although selectmen had previously sought to provide Keegan with broad guidance and professional expectations, the new framework is more focused with greater clarity and detail.
Functioning as a project leader, Gibson had organized a draft document from suggested goals submitted by fellow selectmen, as well as Keegan himself, before reviewing them at the June 30 work session.
“These aren’t necessarily goals for every year,” she said. “They could change next year. You want things that are actionable and measurable.”
Board members emphasized the need to maintain fiscal discipline during the fiscal year which began July 1 – especially with revenues buffeted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Other goals linked to financial health and stability include pursuing grants or other alternative funding whenever possible, ensuring that all capital items are properly addressed and challenging department heads to identify operational efficiencies or other potential savings.
Stressing the importance of communications and engagement, Gibson outlined several goals that included maintaining open and transparent relations with elected and appointed boards, improving responsiveness in town government and enhancing the town website and other media platforms to deliver more timely information for residents.
More specifically, Gibson suggested the website is haphazardly managed at present, with inconsistent messaging and underutilized functionality.
“Right now we don’t always and consistently communicate,” she said.
Specific goals under business and economic development included enlisting the local business community to help update the town’s master plan, while developing a comprehensive rail plan that supports a permanent Foxboro commuter line and works towards having Foxboro designated as a “quiet zone.”
Pointedly excluded from the final document was a proposal by Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan that Keegan direct a review of police department policies for signs of racial or gender bias, as well as internal training on use of excessive force.
“I have lots of faith that we have a great police department,” McGowan said, “but just to make sure with everything that’s happening.”
However, selectmen agreed with board member Edward O’Leary that such matters would be best handled by Police Chief Michael Grace and his command staff and dropped the item from Keegan’s goals framework.
“Certainly from a support perspective Michael knows that I have his back on this issue,” Keegan added. “I’ll continue to support his efforts.”
Though lengthy, the discussion was generally productive and businesslike, with selectmen and Keegan each proposing ways to re-frame prospective goals or objectives. A rare point of contention arose when Gibson suggested that Keegan be tasked with developing a succession plan to help identify his replacement.
“This is really your issue,” he said. “Ultimately, you are the ones who are going to have to live with that person.”
“I completely disagree with that,” Gibson replied. “We have no idea what you do on a day-to-day basis. Something could happen tomorrow and you could be gone; right now, we have absolutely nothing in terms of succession plans.”
Keegan is currently in the second year of a three-year contract which expires in February 2023, when he will formally retire while remaining as manager on an interim basis through the annual town meeting in May.
Ultimately, the parties agreed that Keegan would assist selectmen in developing a functional succession plan.
Selectmen formally voted to adopt the new framework at the board’s July 7 meeting.