Selectmen are unanimously backing a budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 which calls for 2.88 percent growth in operational spending.
With little discussion, board members last week endorsed the proposed budget for fiscal 2022 developed by Town Manager William Keegan with input from department heads and financial officers.
Pending review by the advisory committee, it will be presented to voters at the May 10 annual town meeting.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, the current version looks substantially better than the 3.6 percent general fund increase initially projected when the budget process kicked off last fall.
Several expense factors contributed to the figure, Keegan said. These included modest increases in health care rates for town employees, a lower-than-expected pension assessment, declining general insurance costs and union contract settlements in the 2 percent range.
Keegan voiced gratitude to department heads for their commitment to holding the line on spending, with some budget requests level funded year over year.
“There were very few situations where the numbers went above the 2 1/2 percent guideline we had established in November of this past year,” he said. “That speaks well of department heads who did what they could to stay in line.”
Selectwoman Leah Gibson commended Keegan for minimizing the use of free cash in balancing next year’s budget, while suggesting that further improvements could be made in future years.
“I know people just watching this piece of the meeting don’t know everything that leads up to this,” she said. “I think that Foxboro is in a good place.”
Only Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan expressed misgivings about the budget proposal, and she supported it anyway.
“I still think we may be in a little trouble going down the road,” McGowan said, adding there is a strong chance the town will see no additional revenue from concerts at Gillette Stadium in the upcoming year.
Assistant Finance Director Marie Almodovar also stressed that even though the town deferred making an annual payment to the OPEB retiree benefit fund, citing downward revenue trends from the COVID-19 pandemic, investment income grew by nearly $2 million.
“So essentially the two payments we didn’t make, made up themselves with the investment earnings,” Almodovar said.
Keegan said Foxboro is far ahead of the curve when it comes to paying down these and other future employee obligations — ranking among the top five communities statewide. Foxboro is currently scheduled to retire the OPEB debt by 2035, and future pension obligations by 2032, he said.
“By that time the town will have freed up about $3 to $4 million in extra spending capacity because we won’t have to make those payments,” he said. “That’s going to give the town much greater leverage.”
Keegan also reviewed anticipated payments from the “American Rescue Plan” recently announced by the Biden administration.
He said Foxboro is slated to receive $1.8 million in direct payments from the federal government with another $750,000 indirectly funneled to Foxboro schools — half due in May or June and the other half the following year. This timing all but guarantees that funding will arrive at the tail end of the fiscal year, but Keegan said the money can be rolled forward until 2024.
In addition, the federal rescue plan is expected to issue another $137 million to Norfolk County, presumably for redistribution to individual cities and towns on a per-capita basis. This could net Foxboro yet another $3.5 million, Keegan explained.
“The concern we have is that the county commissioners have authority over that $137 million, and we’re trying to make sure they don’t direct that money to other uses,” he said.
Although final directives have not yet been issued, Keegan said the money does not have to be spent on COVID-related expenses and has few restrictions on use.
Keegan said the town’s financial officers plan to offer suggestions for selectmen, school and advisory board members on how the federal funds should be utilized, adding the money also could simply be rolled over into the town’s free cash account.
Generally speaking, he added, the funds are intended to be used for one-time infrastructure projects.