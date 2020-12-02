Selectmen this week endorsed several contractual changes addressing seniority issues, vacation leave and a cost-of-living adjustment affecting some members of the local police union.
Board members, without comment or explanation, approved the so-called memorandum of understanding superseding certain provisions of the current police contract which expires June 30, 2021.
The new agreement provides for a 2-percent wage increase for patrol officers and sergeants, effective retroactively to July 1, 2020.
In addition, the document clarifies how seniority will be determined going forward, as well as spelling out how future vacation requests will be considered and awarded by command staff.
According to Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, the document already had been ratified by members of Local 379.
In other action, board members Tuesday night made several appointments to fill vacancies on town committees.
These included naming Joyce Parlapiano to a vacant seat on the Boyden Library board of trustees. That appointment, made jointly with other library trustees, expires next May when Parlapiano would have to stand for re-election.
Also appointed to vacancies on the town’s historical district commission were William Lord and Patricia Selby, both of whom live on Baker Street.
The commission is empowered to pass judgment on most exterior design changes to properties located within district boundaries.