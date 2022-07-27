Selectmen have approved a review of Foxboro’s incorrectly-labeled “town charter” with an eye towards rooting out nagging inconsistencies between local bylaws and the municipal government framework adopted 20 years ago.
The inquiry — viewed as a long-term project taking several years to complete — will most likely involve appointing an ad hoc review committee to identify problem areas and make recommendations for change, selectmen said last week.
“I think everyone agrees the town charter hasn’t been looked at in a while,” said Selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson said during a preliminary discussion of the matter. “And I think everyone agrees that we need to look at it.”
Gibson suggested the process be launched to coincide with the hiring of a new town manager to succeed William Keegan, who will be retiring this fall.
Keegan — just the third individual to serve as town manager since the position was created — said a formal review of the town’s government framework was probably overdue, though he may remain in a consulting capacity through mid-2023.
“Some things have been debated for years, even since the special act was [first] adopted,” he observed. “So, it’s probably time to address those things and put them to bed.”
In some cases, Keegan added, conflicts — or at least a lack of clarity — exist between town bylaws and the charter document.
“There are probably at least a dozen areas of questions that I’ve had over the past 10 years,” he said.
According to Keegan, however, the town charter isn’t a charter at all, but rather a Special Act of the state Legislature which established a town manager form of government in January 2004.
Essentially, the special act grants Foxboro’s town manager broad discretion over municipal operations, personnel and financial matters, while largely confining the elected board of selectmen to a policy-making role.
Passage of that legislation concluded a lengthy process begun in the late 1980s, when reform-minded citizens argued that running a town had become too big a job for volunteer officials assisted by professional staff, and that greater centralization and more specialized expertise were merited.
Consequently, a consulting firm hired to explore ways of improving local government issued a report in 1989 that urged townspeople to consider expanding the board of selectmen and strengthening the town’s chief executive.
Those two proposals — increasing the board of selectmen from three to five members and replacing the existing town administrator’s position with a town manager who would enjoy expanded powers — were overwhelmingly approved by town meeting voters in May 2002.
Legislative approval followed 18 months later, and longtime Town Administrator Andrew Gala was named Foxboro’s first town manager in February 2004.
Unlike the special legislative act which created the town manager position, voters had to wait until May 2005 to install the town’s first five-member board of selectmen.
During last week’s discussion, Keegan said that most communities undertaking this sort of review empanel an ad hoc review committee consisting of seven to nine members. That panel, he added, would make recommendations to the board of selectmen for subsequent action at town meeting.
In addition to town meeting approval, any modifications would require approval from the Legislature.
Responding to Keegan’s outline, Selectman Seth Ferguson said that establishing a review panel could prove difficult.
“I struggle to see how that comes together in finding enough people who are interested in doing this,” he said, adding that it could overtax a limited group of active citizens who “keep being pulled back into things.”
Without committing to specifics, Ferguson also suggested that any such review process might be widened to reevaluate how members of the advisory committee are appointed.
“In essence, when you elect a town moderator, you’re also electing an advisory committee,” said Ferguson, who served as advisory board chairman before being elected to the board of selectmen. “Because the town moderator appoints every single member of the advisory committee.”
Ferguson also questioned the wisdom of requiring the town clerk to stand for reelection each year. Voters in 2015 had considered making the job a tenured position for sitting clerk Robert Cutler, but the ballot failed by the narrowest of margins, a tie vote.
“I question what about that role drives the need for a vote?” Ferguson rhetorically asked. “What decisions does the town clerk make that people might have differing positions on?”
Gibson pledged to revive discussion on the review initiative at the beginning of 2023.