Just weeks after selectmen voted full alcohol privileges to a new recreational ax-throwing club at Patriot Place, board members granted Crazy Axes permission to replace a conventional service bar with self-pouring beer and wine station.
The station will be located on the first-floor of the soon-to-be-opened Crazy Axes, in an area serving the primary ax-throwing lanes, and will dispense a selection of eight different beverages, according to Thomas Miller, an attorney with the Boston law firm of McDermott, Quilty & Miller.
Explaining the change in plans to selectmen on Sept. 13, Miller asserted that a self-service model would provide greater scrutiny than a conventional bar setup, as well as reducing the possibility of over-serving patrons.
Miller said that upon arriving, patrons will be issued a programmable plastic card affording them two pours at the self-service station. Cards can be “reloaded” to allow for additional purchases, but only by professional staff trained to assess the sobriety of patrons — especially those who are, or will be, participating in ax throwing.
“There will be copious amounts of staff on the floor,” Miller said. “So they will be monitoring and making sure no one is handing off beverages.”
Under the permits granted to Crazy Axes last month, only beer and wine can be served on the first floor, which has been designed with 14 throwing lanes, each with two targets. Meanwhile, hard liquor will be available in a second-floor area featuring a four-target VIP throwing range.
Lanes are typically separated by plywood and wire fencing safety dividers, and axes, when not in use, will be stored in a secure location and not left unattended in vacant lanes.
Town Manager William Keegan said that approximately a half-dozen Bay State establishments currently utilize self-serving pouring systems, while agreeing the new technology offers better controls than conventional service bars.
“It would be difficult to get into a situation when you were over-served without somebody observing you and allowing you to do that,” Keegan said.
Admitting he was taken aback upon first learning of the proposal, Police Chief Michael Chief said that further research calmed his fears. In particular, he likened the use of staff monitors to a police field sobriety test.
“It’s almost like a double check system,” Grace observed.
The new club, located in a two-tier space formerly occupied by the 5 Wits immersive adventure experience, is expected to open after Thanksgiving holiday.
Fat Tuesday
In a related matter, selectmen last week also granted an all-alcohol license to Fat Tuesday, an eat-in/take-out establishment proposed for 26 Patriot Place, next to Cupcake Charlie’s.
Likewise representing the Louisiana-based specialty drinks chain, Miller characterized Fat Tuesday as a growing company with 40 locations in the U.S. and abroad, adding the Patriot Place storefront would be the firm’s first New England location.
He said the menu is renown for frozen drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, with a handful of sandwich and pizza menu options.
“This is a drink that’s enjoyed over time,” Miller suggested. “This is not consumed quickly.”
In keeping with corporate policy, he pledged that every customer is asked for an ID, and only one drink can be purchased at a time.
Given the small footprint — allowing for just 20-30 seats — selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson suggested that success would depend on the so-called DORA (designated outdoor refreshment zones) licensed earlier this year at Patriot Place.
The program allows patrons to purchase takeout food and alcohol from restaurants, hotel and other venues which can be consumed outdoors in designated promenade areas from noon to 9:30 p.m.
“The premise of this is kind of grab-and-go,” Gibson said of the Fat Tuesday model. “Is that accurate?”
Responding to these and other concerns, Grace characterized Fat Tuesday as “low intensity” compared with most establishments at Patriot Place, while characterizing the “DORA project” a success.
The new establishment is expected to open by the end of 2022, Miller said.