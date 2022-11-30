Selectmen have taken under advisement a request that would extend health insurance benefits to the surviving spouses of town retirees.
Former Fire Chief Robert Gaulin, who serves as the retiree representative on the town’s insurance advisory committee, last week asked board members to endorse a plan under which the town would pay half the cost of health premiums for surviving spouses.
At present, surviving spouses of deceased retirees remain eligible for coverage under the town’s health plan, but have to pay the full premium. If accepted by voters, Gaulin’s proposal would continue the 50-percent rate that existed prior to their spouse’s death.
Active employees under the age of 65 currently pay 30 percent of their health premiums, with the town picking up 70 percent, according to Town Manager William Keegan.
“I think you’ll agree the loss of a spouse is in itself tragic,” said Gaulin, who retired as chief in January 2005. “But it’s made even worse by learning that his or her health insurance coverage is no longer in place.”
Gaulin acknowledged that extending this benefit to surviving spouses would have a budgetary impact, but said retirees on fixed incomes have been most vulnerable to inflationary pressures.
“The Town of Foxboro has always supported its employees and retirees,” he said. “We’re asking for your help regarding this policy change. I’m here tonight to gain your support.”
Selectmen were less than enthusiastic about the proposal, however.
In addition to any increases to the town’s operating budget, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson said the proposal, if adopted, would increase by approximately $3 million (spread over 15 years) the amount owed in post-employment benefits to retired employees.
“I will say this is definitely one of these tough things,” Gibson said. “And the way I look at it, most corporations are moving away from offering retiree benefits and pensions at all.
“It’s just kind of the way of the world with health insurance,” Gibson added. “I just worry about adding $3 million to the liability.”
While conceding such spousal benefits still exist in the public sector, fellow board member Dennis Keefe agreed with Gibson that they are almost unheard of in the private sector. And from a cost perspective, Keefe cautioned that retirees and/or spouses would likely be “heavy users” of health insurance based on past claims experience.
In response, Gaulin challenged the $3 million figure, concluding it would represent extending 50-percent health benefits to as many as 85 surviving spouses.
“That’s a big number. I don’t think that’s an accurate number,” he said. “I think we need firm numbers on surviving spouses.”
Earlier, Gaulin had contended that an “overwhelming majority” of surrounding communities have already adopted a local option provision available in Mass. General Laws allowing them to continue paying 50 percent of health premiums for surviving spouses.
Keegan explained this would require a two-stage process involving both a favorable vote at town meeting and a majority vote on the general election ballot.
Gibson told her colleagues they could formally endorse the proposal by placing in on the warrant, or alternately, proponents could file a citizens’ petition signed by 10 registered voters to accomplish the same purpose.
“Even if I don’t personally agree with it, I’m not opposed to putting it on the warrant,” she said. “I’m just one person. This is up to the citizens of the town.”
Meanwhile, Gibson seconded Keegan’s suggestion to invite the town’s actuary, who already completed a cost impact analysis, to a future meeting of the insurance advisory committee.
“I think it’s good to establish the facts of the situation,” Keegan said.