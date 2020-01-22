Taking a page from the school committee’s playbook, selectmen on Tuesday formally adopted a vision statement articulating their own role in town government and responsibilities in community life.
Board members had been urged for months by Town Manager William Keegan to develop such a document as a declaration of community values and priorities.
Towards that end, Keegan on several occasions had raised the matter in a budgetary context, saying that town spending should reflect community priorities best outlined in a vision statement.
“We should be spending the community’s dollars and resources on services important to the quality of life” in Foxboro,” Keegan said during a wide-ranging brainstorming session on Jan. 7.
Not surprisingly, board members over the course of multiple meetings struggled to complete what might have been viewed as a creative writing assignment — distilling the very essence of Foxboro into a concise paragraph — with several exchanges lapsing into awkward silence.
“It’s what you aspire to be — or, in this case, what you’d like the town to aspire to be,” Keegan said at one point.
In calling for a vote, Chairman Mark Elfman pointed out the vision statement will almost certainly change over time depending on community needs or the differing views of future board members.
“As we mentioned throughout this process, this is a living document,” Elfman said.
Ultimately, selectmen settled on three similar statements before adopting the following wording on Tuesday night:
“The Board of Selectmen has a responsibility to the community by providing guidance and setting policy for the Town. This is observed by working with residents and business owners to establish and satisfy the needs of the community. The Board endeavors to lead by example by seeking to constantly improve the quality of life, protect the Town’s citizens and invest in facilities and services that till support the reasons why people have chosen to live, work and play in this community.”
In keeping with a broader directive to all municipal department heads, Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns noted that most town department s have submitted draft vision statements of their own which, when finalized, will help steer future policies and spending priorities.