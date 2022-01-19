Acknowledging that area communities have benefited from a growing market for legalized cannabis products, selectmen this week took the first steps towards allowing marijuana commerce in Foxboro.
Board members on Tuesday voted 3-1 to craft a zoning article for the May annual town meeting that would allow retail sales and/or cultivation of marijuana, most likely along the Route 1 corridor.
While stopping short of publicly endorsing such a measure, board members suggested that such mainstream ventures in recent years have likely gained traction with local voters.
“I personally don’t use marijuana, but I know lots of people that do,” said board member Stephanie McGowan, who supported the initiative along with Mark Elfman and chairwoman Leah Gibson. “The people who are going to use marijuana are going to get it somewhere.”
Currently, town bylaws prohibit commercial/recreational operations but make an exception for registered medical marijuana dispensaries, which are allowed by special permit.
Board member Seth Ferguson voted pursuing a town meeting article.
Earlier, Gibson explained that the town has fielded inquiries about the prospect of recreational marijuana sales, which prompted discussions about whether to bring a formal measure before voters.
It wouldn’t be the first time that Foxboro has weighed in on the marijuana issue.
In 2015, selectmen unanimously voted no action on a proposal by Beacon Compassion Center that would have established a medical marijuana dispensary at 24 Washington St. The board’s vote effectively killed the plan because the application required local backing in order to pursue state licensing.
At that time, three selectmen — John Gray, Chris Mitchell and David Feldman — suggested that townspeople might be more receptive after licensing protocols and other marijuana industry safeguards were better established.
Two years later, however, local voters decisively approved a non-binding referendum to ban retail recreational marijuana shops, as well as recreational growers and processors, but not medical marijuana businesses.
The results of that vote were subsequently codified at the 2017 annual town meeting.
“For me personally, I think in 2017 it was kind of a scary and new thing,” Gibson recalled. “I remember sitting at town meeting and voting against it. [But] here we are five years later and it’s all around us.”
Gibson noted that Mansfield, Plainville, North Attleboro and even Sharon now host marijuana facilities, with no apparent ill-effects.
“For me, looking from another town, it doesn’t look like it’s had a big impact, except possibly helping them financially,” she observed.
McGowan agreed, and suggested that public opinion has shifted in recent years.
“What I’ve heard is the communities that are hosting really benefit financially,” she said. “For me, it would be worth looking into again.”
Serving notice that not all townspeople have bought into the normalization narrative, the Rev. William Dudley, pastor of the Union Church of South Foxboro, urged selectmen to consider the ramifications of allowing local marijuana outlets.
“There’s a human cost to this,” said Dudley, who told board members he had conducted numerous burials stemming from drug overdoses, and characterized marijuana as a gateway drug. “So, before we glibly look at the money, I have a whole history to give you at an appropriate time. I’m wondering if that will be part of your conversation.”
Gibson assured Dudley that all town meeting articles face scrutiny, including, in this case, a public hearing conducted by the planning board and subsequent review by the advisory committee.
“We’ll all sit at town meeting and we’ll all vote as a town,” she said. “But I’m in favor of putting it on the warrant to hear more and have those discussions.”