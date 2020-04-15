After fatally injuring a neighbor’s puppy during a March 21 attack, a Connie Drive dog has been temporarily impounded in hopes that arrangements can be made to relocate him outside Foxboro.
Selectmen on Tuesday night stopped short of ordering the dog to be destroyed, instead giving owners David and Deborah Flynn of 7 Connie Drive until May 12 to find alternate accommodations.
But board members indicated the 4-year-old rescue named “Lincoln” would likely be euthanized if such efforts prove unsuccessful, saying they did not favor returning the dog to the Connie Drive neighborhood under any circumstances.
“I don’t think anyone here wants to see the dog euthanized,” said Selectman David Feldman, who also lives on Connie Drive. “It’s more of a timing issue.”
In her testimony to the board, Kaycee Bailey, Foxboro’s animal control officer, said Lincoln had been quarantined since the March 21 incident, when he reportedly attacked a puppy owned by Melissa O’Connor of 9 Connie Drive as she walked past the Flynn residence.
According to Bailey, O’Connor had both the puppy and another small dog on leash when Lincoln approached after escaping the Flynn’s fenced-in yard.
Bailey testified that Lincoln grabbed hold of the puppy and shook it violently, causing fatal injuries, and also bit O’Connor’s hand as she tried to intervene.
A separate police report on the incident said that O’Connor was treated at the scene by Foxboro Fire & Rescue personnel.
Town counsel Kate Connelly, who participated remotely during Tuesday night’s public hearing, explained that selectmen could declare Lincoln either a “nuisance” or “dangerous.”
Nuisance dogs can be ordered confined to the owner’s premises by a variety of means, Connolly said, while dogs deemed dangerous trigger more serious responses ranging from restraint to euthanasia.
Although Bailey initially told the Flynns she did not intend to recommend that Lincoln be destroyed, she subsequently changed her mind after discussing the matter with former animal control officer Susan Thibedeau, as well as the puppy’s veterinarian.
“My primary recommendation is that the dog is a dangerous dog,” Bailey said. “I think it is a public safety issue at this point.”
As part of the proceedings, selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman read into the record a lengthy correspondence from the Flynns which explained that Lincoln had been adopted two years ago from a foster home in Kentucky.
Characterizing the March 21 attack a “tragic event,” the Flynns accepted responsibility for allowing Lincoln out of the fenced-in yard, but reiterated their belief that he thought he was playing with a dog toy.
“No one doubted what had happened or its severity, [but] this was truly an accident,” the Flynn’s letter said. “Our hearts go out to our neighbors for their terrible loss.”
The Flynns also pledged to accept full financial responsibility for all damages and or medical bills stemming from the incident.
A separate communication from O’Connor indicated that she preferred Lincoln not be euthanized, but asked that he be permanently banned by May 18, when she plans to obtain a new dog.
“They have taken responsibility for this event and we appreciate it,” O’Connor said. “We would feel better knowing he was away and not coming back.”
In addition to Feldman, board members Chris Mitchell and Edward O’Leary also supported a stay of execution.
“I’m not necessarily in favor of euthanizing the animal if there is another option,” O’Leary said.
Town Manager William Keegan suggested that selectmen consider giving the parties 30 days to relocate the dog, possibly back to the Kentucky-based shelter from which it had been obtained.
Bailey also reported the Kentucky shelter was “interested in taking the dog back,” but said nothing had been finalized.
Keegan observed that logistical challenges stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could make any relocation difficult.
“It’s up to the owners to make those arrangements,” he said.
Ultimately, selectmen agreed to continue the public hearing until May 12 without declaring Lincoln as either dangerous or a nuisance, but ordered that he be kenneled at the Flynn’s expense in the interim.