Selectmen had few questions at a brief review of a proposed warehouse on Route 1 that has drawn heated opposition from neighbors.
Bill Buckley, a civil engineer and owner of Bay Colony Group, representing the developers, told selectmen Tuesday night that the company had gone out of its way to meet the objections over traffic and other concerns.
“This building is laid out as best we can make it,” Buckley told selectmen, adding that it “far exceeds the standards we have to meet.”
The plans by Rockpoint Fund Acquisitions, a real estate management and investment firm, and Griffith Properties, a real estate agency, both with offices in Boston, are for a 224,750-square-foot warehouse, on a 30-acre parcel on Washington Street (Route 1) on the site of a former restaurant and function facility and family amusement center. The site straddles a “special use” S-1 zone and a light industrial zone.
No tenant has been announced, but attorney Frank Spillane of Foxboro, representing the applicant, told the planning board at a meeting last month that the facility could be divided for up to three businesses.
An estimated 65 truck trips a day could come and go from the facility, residents were told.
Many of the nearly 60 residents attending that hearing live on nearby Beach and North streets, and they feared more truck traffic and speeding on their roads. The planning board continued the hearing to Aug. 11 at Foxboro High School.
Tuesday, selectmen also expressed concern about the impacts on residents. “Obviously, there’s a delicate balance,” Leah Gibson, chairperson, said. “Everyone’s concerned about the traffic.”
Buckley told the board the developers would propose a ban on trucks from the facility using Beach or North streets unless they were making local deliveries, although, he admitted, “You are always going to have people doing silly things.”
Gibson said selectmen would take no vote on the warehouse proposal since it falls under the planning board’s purview. Board members will send informal commentary on to the planning board.