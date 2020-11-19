Health-related concerns and on-again, off-again coronavirus restrictions continue to bedevil efforts by the town’s booster clubs, civic and fraternal organizations to raise money for community projects.
Most recently, members of the Foxboro Lions Club were rebuffed by selectmen while seeking permission to conduct a “toll booth” style solicitation around the Common rotary on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Similar in concept to prior “boot drive” collections by local firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy research, the Lions Club hoped to station members at the South, Main, Cocasset and Mechanic street approaches to the Common, where they would collect donations from passing motorists.
Tom Barry, past president of Foxboro Lions, told selectmen on Tuesday night the club already has lost $25,000 this year from traditional fund-raisers canceled due to pandemic concerns, and suggested the post-Thanksgiving collection could partially compensate for those losses.
Barry said the club had obtained permission to borrow long-handled collection baskets from St. Mary’s Church, which would facilitate social distancing between participating club members and prospective donors.
“We’re trying to maintain a safe level as much as we can and trying to collect money,” Barry said.
The request prompted an awkward exchange, with board members Stephanie McGowan, Leah Gibson and Chris Mitchell all voicing reservations about face-to-face fund-raising in the midst of a public health crisis — more so with COVID numbers currently increasing.
“It doesn’t sit well with me,” said McGowan, who added she had queried a number of friends and relatives about the request. “Not one person thought they would like to roll down their window.”
McGowan added that drivers “scrambling for a mask” might take their eyes of the road and cause an accident.
Gibson noted that neither the Founders Day committee nor Knights of Columbus held customary collections this year, out of concerns over virus transmission, while Mitchell said approving the Lions’ request could prompt other civic groups to follow suit.
“I just think the timing is terrible,” Mitchell said. “I really do.”
Expressing a different view were board members Edward O’Leary and Mark Elfman, both of whom backed the request.
“I’m more willing to say, ‘Yeah, let’s give this a try for a good reason,’” O’Leary said.
Christina Metcalf, the town’s community information specialist, said she had personally spoken with Health Inspector John Robertson about the matter in anticipation of a discussion at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting.
“He said the interaction is a very low-risk thing, even if somebody didn’t have a mask in the car,” Metcalf said. “When using the basket and with social distancing they had no concerns.”
Ultimately, Barry yielded to the urging of board members and agreed to withdraw the club’s pending request while reserving the option to try again next year.
Prior to the Lions Club discussion, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Kenvin had reported that Foxboro’s COVID-19 numbers continue to inch upwards — submitted increasing from 27 to 50 over the past week.
Kenvin urged townspeople to use caution and common sense over the Thanksgiving holiday — submitted wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently to prevent virus transmission.
Asked by Town Manager William Keegan whether a crackdown was in order, Kenvin reiterated that local officials continue to monitor health conditions and can process COVID tests quickly and accurately.
“I think the schools are doing really, really well,” he said.