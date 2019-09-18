Beginning this weekend, the familiar New England Patriots flag will once again be flying high over Foxboro Common.
Selectmen on Tuesday voted unanimously to restore the Pats’ banner to its former spot beneath the American flag on the Common flagpole for all home games.
“I think everybody is prideful of the American flag,” said Selectman David Feldman. “But we also have hometown pride.”
Freshman board member Edward O’Leary agreed, calling the matter a policy issue for the community.
Selectmen temporarily halted the practice — which was initiated in 2017 — last June after a small group of veterans objected to the display, saying it showed a lack of respect for the American flag.
Particularly outspoken at that time was Ronald Rogers of Cocasset Street, a U.S. Army veteran who characterized the Patriots/Old Glory tandem as an affront to service personnel.
While acknowledging the town’s long-time relationship with the Patriots franchise, Rogers suggested that decorative flags representing other organizations or causes be transferred to a different location.
But Robert Murphy, a Vietnam veteran who lives on Comey Avenue, rebutted Rogers’ contention that the Common display violated the U.S. Flag Code — a position he reiterated in an appearance before selectmen Tuesday night.
“For some reason a couple of guys — one of whom I don’t believe lives in Foxboro — say it’s against the flag code,” Murphy told board members. “My opinion is that banner ought to be able to fly under the American flag just to show a little pride in the New England Patriots.”
Having unsuccessfully attempted to recruit other veterans to help make his case, Murphy admitted that few were interested in taking a public stand on the issue. But he still suggested that opposition to the custom was greatly overstated.
Selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman concurred, saying he believed that those who object to the display represent a small but vocal minority.
Veterans’ services director Ally Rodriguez and assistant town manager Michael Johns (who previously held the veterans’ position), both said the practice — while jarring to some — is an acceptable display.
Saying that he wanted to provide information without taking a position on the matter, Johns refuted suggestions that the flag code amounts to little more than window dressing.
“Just to correct the record, the flag code does mean a lot,” Johns counseled. “It offers guidance and it’s important. People who served in the military hold the flag in a very special place in their heart because they wore it on their sleeve.”
Nonetheless, Johns also said the Common flagpole, while visually significant, is just one of many which grace town property — adding that Foxboro’s “official government flagpole” is situated in front of Town Hall.
Perhaps most importantly, Johns asserted that all citizens — those who served in uniform and those who didn’t — have an equal say on issues related to the flag.
Even so, board members tread lightly when discussing the topic.
“This is one of those really challenging decisions,” observed Selectwoman Leah Gibson, adding that someone is sure to be offended no matter the outcome.