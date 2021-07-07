While suggesting that a comprehensive review is in order, selectmen aren’t ready to trash the town’s curbside rubbish collection program just yet.
Prompted by a recent citizen complaint about the ballooning cost of residential trash pickup, board members this week pledged to evaluate Foxboro’s system with the aim of providing what Chairwoman Leah Gibson termed “good service at the best rate possible.”
Town Manager William Keegan called the town’s present fee-based approach “somewhat unique,” in that Foxboro does not contract with one specific trash hauling vendor, but allows individual property owners to select a firm that fits their individual needs.
Currently, 27 different trash haulers are licensed to operate in town, including United Materials Management of Westboro, which provides most of the curbside rubbish and recycling collection locally.
“Trash is an interesting topic,” Keegan observed. “[But] I’d say generally speaking the system in use here works well.”
There are different approaches, however.
Some communities still contract for curbside collection services with annual costs rolled into the property tax rate, an expense that Keegan estimated between $1.5 to $2 million in Foxboro.
“That would have a very significant impact on the budget,” he said. “It’s not something you’d have available in existing funds.”
Keegan further explained this type of program can place an unfair financial burden on small households who would pay the same as larger families for collection services.
This can be overcome, he added, by a pay-as-you-throw approach, in which all households are assessed a base fee through taxation, then charged an added fee for each bag of trash curbside. Foxboro had utilized a pay-as-you-throw program throughout the 1990s.
Keegan said the town also could act on behalf of individual property owners by putting trash services out to bid in hopes of securing better rates — an approach used previously which led directly to the present-day system.
Back in 2012, local officials awarded a three-year rubbish collection contract to Russell Disposal Inc. of Somerville, one of seven firms then seeking the town’s business. The contract set rates for curbside pickup and provided free collection from town-owned buildings.
But within months, Dooley Services of Foxboro had mounted a campaign which underpriced Russell, ultimately prompting that firm to petition selectmen to void the contract as unprofitable.
Partly as a result, the town has little contractual control over residential collection services and rates.
Saying he was not prepared to make a formal recommendation, Keegan suggested establishing an ad hoc review panel to study the issue.
Gibson said she hoped the board would be open to exploring ways of using the town’s group purchasing power to tamp down collection costs for residents, and perhaps get better service in the bargain.
“I don’t think we’re looking to put this back in the town budget,” she said.
Should an evaluation be undertaken, Selectman Edward O’Leary said he favored models that incorporated recycling options along with trash collection.
“As someone who has used the town trash system for 35-plus years, vendors have made pains to separate recycling from rubbish collection,” he said. “I don’t know whether a town-only option would have that flexibility.”
Fellow board member Stephanie McGowan also backed a review.
“I’d like to see us look to see where we are and where our budget is going,” she said. “I’d like us to explore it and see what it would cost the town.”
Gibson cautioned against unrealistic expectations, however, saying that any such evaluation would likely be a multi-year project.
“I think everyone realizes in this day and age we’re going to have to pay for trash,” she observed.